Star Wars: The Clone Wars Padawan Ahoska Tano Returns to Hasbro Celebrate May the 4th the right way with a brand new set of incredible Star Wars collectibles from Hasbro from all over the galaxy

Ahsoka Tano is getting her very own live action series on Disney+ this August during the era of the Mandoverse titled Ahsoka. While many new Star Wars fans might know her from her appearances in The Mandalorian Season 2 and The Book of Boba Fett, she first arrived in the hit animated movie and series, The Clone Wars. Ahsoka Tano has had quite a journey over the past decade, and it is fantastic to continue to see her grow. Hasbro is celebrating her new series with a blast from the past as they are capturing one of her animated appearances for The Black Series. Arriving in 6" format, Ashoka is back in the Jedi Order once again and in her Padawan outfit. Her signature dual green lightsabers are included, and she will feature an updated sculpt that will make this a must have Star Wars: The Clone Wars figure. She is set as a standard release for $24.99, with pre-orders arriving today at 1 PM EST here wit a Winter 2023 release. May the 4th be with you.

Relive the Events of The Clone Wars with Hasbro

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES AHSOKA TANO (PADAWAN) – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Winter 2023). STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES AHSOKA TANO (PADAWAN) figure, inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS animated series."

"Ahsoka Tano, a young Togruta, was the Padawan learner to Anakin Skywalker and a hero of the Clone Wars. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure and her 2 signature Lightsaber accessories. Available for pre-order 5/4 at 1 pm ET at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon and other major retailers."