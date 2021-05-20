Hot Toys Reveals Star Wars Artillery Stormtrooper 1/6 Scale Figure

Star Wars collectors can continue to expand the ranks of their growing Imperial army as Hot Toys announces a new 1/6 scale figure. Coming out of the second season of The Mandalorian, the Artillery Stormtrooper is ready to create some destruction. Standing almost 12" tall, a loyalist to the Empire will be able to bring a stop to any Rebel scum with this specialized trooper featuring his new yellow armor design. Similar to the Stormtrooper Commander, this trooper has a shoulder pauldron but on the right shoulder this time and equipped with a mortar. The trooper will have 30 points of articulation, swappable hand parts military pack, and a weathered armor design. This is a new Stormtrooper for Star Wars lore, so this will be a must have collectible for both The Mandalorian and Imperial Builders. The Star Wars: The Mandalorian 1/6th Scale Artillery Stormtrooper from Hot Toys is priced at $260. He is set to rain down explosives in March 2022, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"Specialized soldiers in the Imperial forces, Artillery Stormtroopers carry specialized indirect fire weapons like mortars onto the battlefield. They take cover so they can lob explosives at a high angle to fall at precisely calculated coordinates. Sideshow and Hot Toys present the Artillery Stormtrooper Sixth Scale Collectible Figure from The Mandalorian collectible series! The highly accurate collectible figure is skillfully developed based on the trooper's appearance as seen in The Mandalorian. It features a detailed helmet and armor with distinctive yellow color design and weathering effects, a yellow pauldron, a black under-suit, the trooper's specialized military backpack, an articulated mortar, and display base! This unique Artillery Stormtrooper will surely be a wonderful addition to any Imperial army collection!"

WHAT'S IN THE BOX?

The Artillery Stormtrooper Sixth Scale Collectible Figure features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Artillery Stormtrooper in the Star Wars: The Mandalorian series

Approximately 30 cm tall

Body with over 30 points of articulations

Seven (7) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including: One (1) pair of fist hands One (1) pair of relaxed hands One (1) pair of hands for holding weapons One (1) open left hand



Costume:

One (1) finely crafted Artillery Stormtrooper armor with yellow markings and weathering effects

One (1) black-colored and multi-textured fabric under-suit

One (1) yellow colored pauldron

One (1) white colored belt

One (1) pair of white boots

Weapon:

One (1) mortar (with articulated function)

Accessories: