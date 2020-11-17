The Mandalorian Season 2 Replica Helmet Arrives From EFX Collectibles

Mando Mondays reveal continue as EFX Collectibles joins in with their newest The Mandalorian collectible. The company has announced that they will be making a replica helmet of Din Djarin from Season 2. The full-size prop replica is cast from actual molds that the live-action Disney+ Star Wars series used. This cleaned and un-weather version of the iconic helmet will shine in any Star War collection. With the increased popularity of The Mandalorian, these collectibles become more and more unique and fans will not want to miss out on this one. EFX Collectibles create some of the best Star Wars replica helmets out there and this is on that you will want at the top of your wish list. The Mandalorian Season 2 Replica Helmet will be extremely limited with only 1000 pieces being made.

The helmet will be priced pretty high at $749 and is expected to ship out at the beginning of 2021. For fans who want to take the plunge into the high and collectibles realm, this is where to start and you can find pre-orders located here. Don't forget to check out some of the other amazing high and collectibles that EFX collectibles offer like Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Darth Rey Lightsaber, and both Boba Fett and Stormtrooper helmets. This new Din Djarin The Mandalorian replica helmet will take your Star Wars collection to the next level, so don't miss out.

"In the first season of Star Wars: The MandalorianTM on Disney+, we were introduced to The Mandalorian, a character with a unique persona and equally unique armor. An integral part of the armor, and The MandalorianTM himself, is his helmet made from BeskarTM steel. This helmet has now become an iconic part of the Star Wars Galaxy. In the second season, we see The Mandalorian, aka Din DjarinTM , wearing a clean and un-weathered version of that very helmet. Now, EFX is extremely proud to offer the only officially licensed prop replica of this helmet!"

"EFX continues to strive to bring you prop replicas of the highest level of authenticity and accuracy possible. This edition is no different, it utilizes parts cast from the same master patterns that created the screen-used prop. With an extensive study of the screen-used helmet and the assets supplied by Lucasfilm and Legacy Effects, the engineers, model-makers and artists at EFX has made a faithful prop replica of this iconic helmet. EFX is confident that this will be a proud addition to your Star Wars prop replica collection."

Anticipated to ship Q1-2021

As seen in Season 2 of The MandalorianTM on Disney+

Limited to 1,000 pieces worldwide

Master patterns cast from the molds used to make the screen-used helmets

Full Scale 1:1 Prop Replica

Screen accurate paint

EFX Display Base

Metal Numbered Plaque

Prop Story/Certificate of Authenticity