Star Wars: The Mandalorian Life-Size Boba Fett Bust Hits Sideshow Boba Fett is back and reclaiming his armor with Sideshow Collectibles as they unveil their new and impressive 1:1 life size replica bust

The Legacy of Boba Fett has changed since Star Wars fans saw his return to glory in The Mandalorian Season 2. His return was a spectacle of its own, and Sideshow wants fans to remember it with an out of this world collectible. A brand new Star Wars replica has arrived, giving fans an impressive 32" tall ad 25.5" wide replica Boba Fett bust. His worn armor, helmet, and jetpack are perfectly capture right off the screen like never before and with incredible detail. If you love this bounty hunter, then there is no better collectible to have as a centerpiece than this. The Life-Size Star Wars: The Mandalorian Boba Fett Statue is no cheap feature either and comes with a mighty $2,050 price tag. This bounty hunter is ready to change his ways, and he is set to arrive in February 2024, and pre-orders are live and located right here. With a piece like this, make sure you take advantage of Sideshow's Payment Plan to bring this beauty home.

Boba Fett is on a New Path with Sideshow Collectibles

"…Fate sometimes steps in to rescue the wretched." Sideshow presents the Boba Fett Life-Size Bust, an epic 1:1 Star Wars collectible inspired by the fan-favorite character's appearance in season 2 of The Mandalorian. Created in partnership with Legacy Effects, this detailed bust brings the storied bounty hunter to your collection in incredibly realistic detail."

"The Boba Fett Life-Size Bust measures 32.5" tall and 25.5" wide, lending to his famously intimidating presence. With his armor returned to him, the bounty hunter is prepared to make good on his word and protect his allies with every weapon at his disposal. Boba Fett's helmet has an articulated rangefinder and careful paint application to recreate the distress and weathering on his ancestral armor. His updated costume has a sculpted undersuit and scarf, and his jetpack is mounted on his shoulders to complete his signature look."

"The digital chest plate, and jetpack have additional light-up elements to add display options. Mounted on a sleek and simple black base, the Boba Fett Life-Size Bust is a must-have centerpiece for your Star Wars collection. Reclaim the armor and bring home the Boba Fett Life-Size Bust for yourself today!"