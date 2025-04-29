Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys | Tagged: star wars, The Mandalorian

Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Armorer Legends in 3D Bust Revealed

Step into a galaxy far, far away as Gentle Giant Ltd. is back with a new set of collectible Star Wars statue from around the saga

Article Summary The Armorer from Star Wars: The Mandalorian is honored with a new collectible Legends in 3D bust

Gentle Giant Ltd. recreates her golden armor, unique helmet, and fur design in 1/2 scale detail

This exclusive Star Wars statue is limited to just 1,000 pieces and includes a numbered certificate

Pre-orders are open now for $200, with expected shipping in early 2026 or at participating comic shops

The Armorer is one of the standout characters in Star Wars: The Mandalorian series, first appearing in season one. Played by Emily Swallow, the Armorer represents the more traditional side of the mysterious Mandalorian culture. Serving as a mentor and protector, she guides our hero Din Djarin (The Mandalorian) through his own story. She keeps and enforces classic Mandalorian beliefs along his journey, making sure he follows the right path. As the leader of the covert, the Armorer is seen crafting and forging Mandalorian armor, a symbol of their heritage. Despite her armor skills, she is still a deadly warrior and will gladly take up arms for the right cause. The Armorer features custom and unique armor and a helmet, making her stand out from her fellow Mandalorian brothers and sisters.

Gentle Giant Ltd. is now giving this wise character a new Star Wars statue with their latest Legends in 3D release. This 1/2 scale release shows off the Armorer's golden armor, helmet, and fur shoulder design as she is placed upon a forge-inspired base with a mythosaur skull. Star Wars collectors will want to act fast on this release as it is limited to only 1,000 pieces! Pre-orders are already live online for $200, she is set to arrive in Q1 2026, and can also be reserved at your Local Comic Book Store.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian – The Armorer Legends in 3D Bust

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! She's a legend among the Mandalorians, and now she's a Legend in 3-D! The Armorer, spiritual leader of Din Djarin's sect, is the latest Star Wars character to be made into a 1/2-scale Legends in 3-Dimensions bust. She sits head and shoulders atop a forge-inspired base, with a mythosaur skull on the front, and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. Limited to only 1,000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity."

