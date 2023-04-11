Star Wars Trapper Wolf Flies On In with Limited Gentle Giant Statue Star Wars Celebration Exclusives have made their way online as some special Gentle Giant Ltd. limited releases have arrived

Cameos are already a treat, and it is even better when a creator inserts himself into his work. Star Wars cameos are something special through, like George Lucas, who inserted himself in Revenge of the Sith. The continuation of director cameos in Star Wars has only risen in Disney+ series like The Mandalorian. Jon Favreau is Paz Vizsla, and a variety of Mando directors arrived at X-Wing Pilots in certain episodes. One of which was Trapper Wolf aka the one and only Dave Filoni, who arrive in Episodes 6 and 10 of The Mandalorian.

This X-Wing pilot is a squadron leader, and Gentle Giant Ltd has brought him to life. Releasing as a Star Wars Celebration exclusive, Trapper Wolf is ready to join your New Republic collection. The statue comes in at 6" tall and is extremely limited, with only 750 pieces getting made. The Mandalorian and Dave Filoni fans will not want to miss out on bringing this bad boy home for $130. Pre-orders are live right here with Gentle Giant Ltd., so act fast before he vanishes.

Trapper Wolf is Back and is Limited to Only 750 Pieces

"Star Wars The Mandalorian Trapper Wolf 1/6 Scale Mini-Bust – He's a veteran of the Rebellion against the Empire, and now serves as an X-Wing pilot in the New Republic. He's Trapper Wolf, and he's the newest 1/6 Scale Mini-Bust in the Gentle Giant LTD line!"

"Measuring approximately 6 inches tall (7 inches with blaster), this daring defender of the Outer Rim is limited to only 750 pieces, is exclusively available at Star Wars Celebration, and comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity."