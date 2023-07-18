Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars, The Mandalorian

Hasbro Reveals Star Wars: Lightsaber Forge Mandalorian Masterworks

The Lightsaber Forge is getting an epic new release as Star Wars fans can customize their very own The Mandalorian saber

The tales of The Mandalorian is far from over, and Hasbro wants kids to build and create their very own adventures. A new Star Wars: Lightsaber Forge set has been unveiled as The Mandalorian Masterworks kit is here. Kids will be able to build their own custom lightsaber featuring elements and weapons right from the Outrim, as seen in the hit Disney+ series. Create your own Darksaber with some special bounty hunter upgrades like a vibro-blade attachment or an Amban Pulse Rifle bayonet piece. From the sigil of Din Djarin to the pieces of the Darksaber, this is one unique Star Wars: Lightsaber Forge kit that will bring balance to the force. The Mandalorian Masterworks set is priced at $49.99 and will be available in Fall 2023. Collectors can find all Lightsaber Forge sets right here, and May the Force be with you.

Star Wars: Lightsaber Forge Mandalorian Masterwork

"This is the way! Young Star Wars fans can imagine the excitement and adventure of a galaxy far, far away with the STAR WARS: LIGHTSABER FORGE MANDALORIAN MASTERWORKS SET inspired by weapons featured in Star Wars: The Mandalorian live-action series on Disney+. Kids can channel their inner Mandalorian and assemble 3 different creations – the iconic Darksaber, an electro-bayonet, and a conceal & reveal vibro-blade. This Lightsaber Forge set features entertainment-inspired design, 7 pieces including an extendable light-up Darksaber blade that flicks open, and sound effects inspired by The Mandalorian."

"Use the pieces to create one of the 3 different weapons to help retake Mandalore! These pieces are compatible across the entire Star Wars Lightsaber Forge line, with kids being able to mix-and-match parts to create, customize and master thousands of combinations! (Total combinations includes all Lightsaber Forge products. Additional Lightsaber Forge products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) Includes 1 Darksaber blade, 1 vibro-blade, 1 bayonet piece, 1 core, 1 connector, and 1 combined emitter & connector. Available this Fall at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers."

