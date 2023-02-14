RSVLTS Celebrates 100 Years of Disney with New Button-Down Collection Hit clothing company RSVLTS has now joined the growing celebration of Disney's 100 Years of Wonder Celebration with new apparel collection

RSVLTS is back with another brand new and magical collaboration as they take part in the legendary Disney 100th Celebration. Throughout 2023, Disney will be celebrating 100 Years of Wonder, and there is no better way to show your love than with some sweet button-downs. D100 is truly special, as it gives its legendary properties and characters the ability to appear together like never before. From artistic editions, collaborations, origin stories, and so much more and RSVLTS is dishing out their own designs with three shirts for their new Disney collection. Three Kunuflex button-downs are arriving today, capturing the past and present elements of the studio.

"Steamboat Mickey"

RSVLTS kicks off its D100 Collection with a trip all the way back to where it all began back in 1928. The legendary black and white cartoon Steamboat Willie brought Mickey Mouse to audiences, and now you can wear his legacy. This beautiful black and white shirt capture the Steamboat and Mickey right from the cartoon, showcasing this cute and iconic design that started it all.

"Hiya, Pal"

Hot Digitty Dog! The magic of Mickey Mouse continues with this truly magical Kunuflex button-down. Mickey's gloves are easily one of his signature characteristics, and now those gloves have come to life. The magic of Mickey is depicted all over this shirt with a gorgeous night sky design in the background. Our favorite mouse's outline is featured all over as he frolics around, assisting you on your daily adventures.

"Sketches to Screen"

Nothing captures the legacy of The Walt Disney Company more than RSVLTS' final D100 shirt. All of your favorite Disney and Pixar characters come to life and are plastered all over this piece. Just when you think you have found them all, more characters pop up from movies like Monsters Inc., Toy Story, Encanto, Princess and the Frog, Tangled, Winnie the Pooh, and so much more. Disney fans will wear this shirt with pride, and it is one button-down that fans and collectors will not want to miss.

Each of these D100 shirts is just packed with its own character and will easily highlight any style. To make things even more interesting, RSVLTS has included a limited edition neck label and placket patch on each of the shirts, with both featuring that special platinum D100 logo. Whether you want to travel back in time with Steamboat Willie or want all of your characters packed together in one spot, then look no further. The Disney 100 Years of Wonder Collection arrives from RSVLTS today at 4 PM EST right here and on the RSVLTS app. Stay tuned for more incredible collections that arrive all year from RSVLTS.