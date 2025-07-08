Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: jaws, McFarlane Toys

Stay Out of the Water with McFarlane's 50th Anniversary Jaws Statue

McFarlane Toys continues to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the legendary film Jaws with another hungry shark statue

Features Bruce the shark breaking through waves with eerie built-in lights for dramatic effect

Hand-numbered, highly detailed collectible statue measures 4.5" tall and nearly 10" wide

Ideal for Jaws fans and collectors, shipping March 2026 for $299.99 via McFarlane Toys

Dive into pure terror with McFarlane Toys' stunning 50th Anniversary 1:48‑scale resin statue for Jaws. This meticulously crafted tribute celebrates five decades since Steven Spielberg's shark horror film hit the screen. Measuring approximately 4½″ tall and 9.9″ wide, the finely detailed statue captures the iconic shark "Bruce" bursting through choppy ocean waves as he seeks his next meal. The statue comes complete with the bold Jaws 50th Anniversary logo front and center, and to make things better, McFarlane added built‑in lights that help to illuminate the water eerily. From Bruce's bloody mouth to the shark breaching from the water and the wrecked ship, these lights beautifully help add some suspenseful atmosphere to the shark's unforgettable first attack.

This limited‑edition Jaws statue will be hand‑numbered on the base, making sure collectors have a truly unique collectible. Collectors will be able to embrace the waters of Amity once again for $299.99 with McFarlane Toys Store, and the statue is expected for a March 2026 release. Whether you're a die-hard Jaws fan or a seasoned collector, this mighty statue nicely captures the cinematic legacy of this legendary summer blockbuster. Be sure to also be on the lookout for the Movie Maniacs Jaws statues, which are also coming soon from McFarlane Toys and will recreate one of the film's iconic posters. "You're Gonna Need a Bigger Boat."

Jaws (50th Anniversary) 1:48th Scale Resin Statue with Light Up Base

"Directed by Academy Award® winner Steven Spielberg, Jaws set the standard for edge-of-your-seat suspense, quickly becoming a cultural phenomenon and forever changing the movie industry 50 years ago on June 20, 1975. When the seaside community of Amity finds itself under attack by a dangerous great white shark, the town's chief of police (Roy Scheider), a young marine biologist (Richard Dreyfuss) and a grizzled shark hunter (Robert Shaw) embark on a desperate quest to destroy the beast before it strikes again. Featuring an unforgettable score that evokes pure terror, five decades later, Universal Pictures' Jaws remains one of the most influential and gripping adventures in motion picture history."

Product Features:

Highly detailed statue measure 4.5″ x 8.9″ x 9.9″

Made of polyresin

Features a light up base that illuminates the water

Hand-numbered on the base

Limited Edition

1:48th Scale Statue

