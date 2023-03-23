Step Into the Speed Force with Spin Master with New The Flash Toys Spin Master is ready for some different dimension adventures as The Flash comes to life with some brand new collectibles for fans

The Flash is already turning out to be a massive success, and the movie does not even arrive until June. Collectors have already seen plenty of collectibles racing on into action, and the fun continues. Spin Master has also entered the Speed Force and is dishing out some pretty cool figures for kid and adult collectors. Up first is a new wave of 12" figures starting with The Flash, and he is wearing his newest DCEU costume. Barry Allen will have 11 points of articulation and will feature a lights and sounds feature. Speaking of speed, Spin Master is also having Batman's Batwing flying on into action with a new 4" battle set. This playset includes 4" figures of Flash and Batman, as well as the Batwing that will also be perfect for any wall displays. This is just the tip of what Spin Master has for this speedster, and these figures and more are already up for pre-order and found right here.

Enter the Speed Force with Spin Master and The Flash

"Travel back in time with The Flash and recreate the electrifying action with official movie licensed toys from leading global children's entertainment company Spin Master. This collection is perfect for any superhero fan, whether you love collectibles or want to share this epic fandom with a child in your life!"

"THE FLASH 12-INCH FEATURE FIGURE – Bring The Flash to life and go on epic adventures with this posable 12-inch feature figure. Press The Flash's chest to unlock his lightning speed, as he lights up and goes into running mode! Shake the figure to activate more lights and sounds. With 11 points of articulation and movie-like styling, super-villains don't stand a chance against the fastest man alive. Ages 4+. MSRP: $24.99."

"THE FLASH BATWING BATTLE SET – Recreate your favorite high-speed battle scenes at home with the Batwing Battle Set. Featuring detailed sculpt and movie styling, this playset includes two 4-inch gures of The Flash & Michael Keaton as Batman! Pull up the landing gear, load The Flash and Batman into the Batwing, and defend the world against chaos. Compatible with all 4-inch action gures. Ages 4+. MSRP: $29.99."