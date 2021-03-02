Stitch Crashed Lady and the Tramp This Month at DisneyShop

Inspired by the promotion material from Lilo & Stitch, Disney continues the tradition of Stitch crashing the Disney scenes. Twelve limited-edition collectibles will be released for the month of 2021, showing off Experiment 626, crossing over with a variety of classic Disney movies. The event kick-off with Beauty and the Beast, and now it's time for The Lady and the Tramp. Capturing the adorable spaghetti scene from the final, Stitch has his own plans for this meal as he decides to wear it. Experiment 626 will have a check pattern with an appetizing meatball and spaghetti design and with a pasta-styled hat. Stitch will stand 12" tall, priced at $29.99, and can be purchased right now and here.

If you want more than just a The Lady and the Tramp Plush for the Stitch Crashes, even then fans can also pick up the Jumbo Pin. There is also a Pin hold available through shopDisney (here) that will store all of the upcoming pins for the event. ShopDisney is also offering a two-tone coffee mug, t-shirt, and MagicBand2, which will surely fit many collectors' growing collections. All of this and more can be found located here, and be on the lookout for the next Disney film Experiment 626 plans on crashing, The Lion King.

"Inspired by the original Lilo & Stitch film trailers from 2002 featuring Stitch crashing classic Disney film scenes, this monthly, limited release series of collectible premium plush puts a new spin on the adored extraterrestrial. Each release honors a different, beloved Disney film. This month's fetching entry, inspired by Lady and the Tramp, ensures a bella notte any time he's around."

Magic in the details

Limited Release

Detailed plush sculpturing

Satin construction

Allover check pattern with meatball and spaghetti design

Plush "pile" of spaghetti with meatball on top of Stitch's head

Embroidered features

Second in a series of 12 in this monthly series

Inspired by Lilo & Stitch and Lady and the Tramp

Part of the Stitch Crashes Disney Collection