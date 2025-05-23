Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: Super7, tariffs

Super7 Issues Update About Impact of Tariffs and Company Layoffs

The toy industry is changing all around us including layoffs and closures across the board including sad layoffs for Super7

Article Summary Super7 layoffs highlight ongoing turmoil in the toy and collectibles industry in 2025.

Diamond Comic Distributors restructured after bankruptcy, leading to DST and Gentle Giant shutdowns.

Uncertainty grows over pending releases and pre-orders for Super7, DST, and Gentle Giant products.

Collectors face delays and doubts as Ad Populum’s strategy for acquired brands remains unclear.

In 2025, the U.S. toy industry is grappling with significant challenges due to escalating tariffs on Chinese imports, profoundly affecting both major manufacturers and smaller companies. The latest gut punch was with Super7, a California-based collectible toy company, which is known for making Ultimates, ReAction, Super Cyborg, and so much more. Super7 announced layoffs across 16 states, attributing the decision to the sudden imposition of a 145% tariff on Chinese-made goods. This drastic increase has halted most new product shipments and imposed hefty import taxes on goods that were already en route to the U.S. Although a temporary 90-day reduction lowered tariffs to 30%, the financial strain remains substantial. Super7 has recently made a statement about recent layoffs regarding these tariffs:

Founder Brian Flynn has emphasized that these layoffs were a direct result of the tariffs, noting that the company had experienced its best six months prior to the insane tariff announcements. Our hearts go out to those at Super7 who have lost their job, and this situation is just another impact that reflects a broader industry crisis. Approximately 80% of toys sold in the U.S. are manufactured in China, and while there is a 90-day break, that 30% could go right back up, making things even worse. The Toy Association has warned that nearly half of small and medium-sized toy businesses could end up facing closure due to these tariffs if they continue. Even industry giants like Mattel, McFarlane Toys, and more have announced selective price increases across their brands as time goes on.

Despite Super7 having to make some devastating changes these past few weeks, they are adamant to continue to deliver some amazing products for fans. They do state that they will be very specific on what they make and release now that they are smaller and more business-focused. We can imagine that their popular brands like Godzilla, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, G.I. Joe ReAction, and more will continue, while others, like maybe Dungeons & Dragons, may not. Only time will tell what they will do and focus on, and hopefully, something can change before that 90-day tariff pause is up, before things get even worse for companies and collectors.

