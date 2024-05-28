Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: Super7, The Worst

Super7 Unveils Chilly New The Worst Robot Reaper (Frozen Death) Figure

Super7 is back with some brand new The Worst figures as two popular figures are back with some sleek new variant editions

Article Summary Super7 launches The Worst ULTIMATES! Frozen Death Robot Reaper figure.

New icy white and translucent blue premium paint highlights its chilling theme.

The figure includes swappable heads, various hands, and a softgoods robe.

Accessories feature a scythe, floppy disk, and a portable game system.

The summer has arrived, but things are getting quite frosty at Super7 as they debuted their latest The Worst Ultimates figure. Robot Reaper has returned once more, and this time, he has downloaded a new look and icy demeanor. Get ready to be deleted with this Robotic Harbinger of Death as the Frozen Death Robot Reaper has arrived. Sporting a new icy white soft goods robe, this robot will come with two swappable heads and a variety of interchangeable hands. As for accessories, the Frozen Death will come with his scythe, Gameboy, and a floppy disc of doom. This might be a simple variant release, but this sleek, icy design is very well done and will help him take on reaping in all those cold climates. The Worst ULTIMATES! Frozen Death Robot Reaper is priced at $55, he can be purchased right now from Super7. Be sure to be on the lookout for his firey counterpart, as Super7 has also revealed their The Worst Black Falcon Hellfire Variant figure.

The Worst ULTIMATES! Wave 4 Robot Reaper (Frozen Death)

"It is the Robotic Harbinger of Death! Wherever it travels souls are reaped without remorse, pain and anguish are dispassionately sown, and fields once brimming with the souls of the living lay fallow and barren in the wake of its cold, calculated harvest of destruction! This highly articulated, 7" scale The Worst ULTIMATES! Frozen Death Robot Reaper features icy white and translucent blue premium paint detail that leaves little doubt as to the Reaper's calculated drive to exterminate! With interchangeable heads and hands, as well as a variety of accessories including a softgoods white robe and reaper's scythe, this intricately sculpted Robot Reaper Frozen Death ULTIMATES!"

Accessories

2x Interchangeable Heads 1x Neutral Head 1x Mask Head

8x Hands 2x Open hands 2x Gripping hands 2x Fist hands 2x Pointing hands

1x Scythe

1x Floppy disk

1x Portable game system

1x Soft Goods Robe

