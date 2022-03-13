Superman is Unleashed with New DC Comics Deluxe Iron Studios Statue

Superman has been unleashed as the newest DC Comics Art Scale statue to fly on into Iron Studios. Capturing the Man of Steel to perfection, Iron Studios has delivered a truly incredible statue standing at 10.2" tall. The Boy Scout is displayed in his classic superhero pose with his fists on his waist, showcasing that Symbol of Hope on his chest. Superman is displayed at the Fortress of Solitude with a unique base with the rocky foundation and added crystals. The Man of Steel's cape will be fabric, adding a new higher quality design to this sculpt compared to other statues of this iconic Justice League member out there. The Superman Unleashed 1/10 Art Scale Statue from Iron Studios is priced at $19.99. He is expected to save your collection in Q4 2022, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

"Superman Unleashed Deluxe – DC Comics – Art Scale 1/10 – Created with extreme attention and care, with rightness and precision down to the last detail so that it will stand out in your collection, in his classic heroic pose with the clenched fists on his waist, Iron Studios bring the statue "Superman Unleashed Deluxe – DC Comics – Art Scale 1/10", presenting the Man of Steel with his classic suit reimagined by Iron Studios filled with realistic details in his texture, in the needlework's sections, in his golden belt, his red boots, in his cape made with fabric and much more."

"Standing on a pedestal that brings elements that reminds us of the Fortress of Solitude and his Kryptonian origins, this is the first statue of a DC Comics icon in the new high-quality line called Unleashed Deluxe Art Scale by Iron Studios, which brings the 1/10 scale to a new standard of excellence, never-seen-before in statues on this proportion."

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Cloak made in fabric

Product dimensions: 10.2" (H) x 6.6" (W) x 7.4" (D)

Product Weight: 4.4 lbs

MSRP: USD 199,99 (American US Dollars)

Release schedule: Fourth quarter of 2022