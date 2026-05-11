Posted in: Collectibles, Jada | Tagged: jada toys, street fighter

T. Hawk Joins Jada Toys Growing Ultra Street Fighter II Collection

A new character joins Jada Toys growing Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers roster with Thunder Hawk

Article Summary Jada Toys adds T. Hawk to its growing Ultra Street Fighter II collection, bringing the Thunderfoot warrior to 1:12 scale.

The Street Fighter figure reflects T. Hawk’s arcade look and honors his story as a fighter seeking justice against Shadaloo.

Accessories include swappable hands, an alternate head, and a special wrist piece designed to display his eagle companion.

T. Hawk is up for pre-order now at $34.99, with a Q3 2026 release for collectors building their Street Fighter roster.

Thunder Hawk, commonly called T. Hawk, debuted in Super Street Fighter II as a powerful Native American warrior from Mexico's Thunderfoot tribe. Created by Capcom, T. Hawk entered the World Warrior tournament to seek justice against the criminal organization Shadaloo. It was his tribe that had been displaced by M. Bison's operations, which would give Hawk a deeper and more personal reason to fight. The fury of T. Hawk now comes to life with Jada Toys newest Street Fighter 6" figure.

Hawk's iconic look is faithfully captured right off the arcade machine here, and he will come with a few accessories. This will include swappable hands, an extra head sculpt, and a swappable wrist that can display his eagle companion. Unleash the power of the Tomahawk Buster and Condor Dive with this delightful new Street Fighter figure that is already up for pre-order for $34.99 with a Q3 2026 release.

Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers – T. Hawk

"Soar into battle with the Ultra Street Fighter II T. Hawk 1:12 Scale Action Figure from Jada Toys! The towering Thunderfoot warrior joins the fight, bringing immense strength, a deep sense of honor, and powerful grappling techniques to your collection. Known for his commanding presence and connection to nature, T. Hawk stands as one of the most formidable fighters in the Street Fighter roster."

"A proud member of the Thunderfoot tribe, T. Hawk fights to restore his people's homeland and protect their legacy. His immense size and strength are matched by his agility and precision, allowing him to unleash devastating moves like the Tomahawk Buster and Condor Dive. This 1:12 scale figure captures his iconic look, from his traditional attire to his powerful physique, bringing his warrior spirit to life."

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