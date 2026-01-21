Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: Super7, TigerSharks

T-Ray Joins Super7's New TigerSharks Ultimates 7" Collection

Super7 has revealed their latest set of Ultimate figures as things are about to get fishy with the debut of TigerSharks Wave 1

Article Summary Super7 launches TigerSharks ULTIMATES! Wave 1 with Mako, Octavia, and the villainous T-Ray figures.

TigerSharks follows human-animal hybrids who protect Water-O from T-Ray and his Mantannas minions.

T-Ray's 7" figure features three heads, seven hands, a crystal, breathing gear, and his battle whip.

Figures are sold individually or in a bundle with exclusive classic-deco heads for collectors.

Super7's ULTIMATES! Figure line brings classic animated heroes and villains to life with plenty of vintage series getting new life, like SilverHawks. It now appears that they are continuing to bring those iconic '80s cartoons from Rankin/Bass Productions to life with their latest drop. TigerSharks ULTIMATES! Wave 01 is here, and it will include three figures with Mako, Octavia, and the villainous T-Ray! The series focused on a team of adventurers who had the ability to transform into human-marine creature hybrids. They used these powers to defend the ocean world of Water-O against the evil T-Ray, a human/manta ray hybrid and leader of the invading Mantannas.

T-Ray is now back and ready to conquer Water-O and defeat the TigerSharks with an impressive new 7" Ultimates figure. This villain will come with seven interchangeable hands, three swappable heads, a crystal, a breathing apparatus, and his signature battle whip! Super7 will be releasing all three TigerSharks figures individually for $65 as well as in a TigerSharks ULTIMATES! Bundle for $195. The bundle will also include an exclusive Super Pack that will come with additional alternate heads in classic toy deco style, so act fast!

TigerSharks ULTIMATES! Wave 1 – T-Ray

"Planet Water-O is under attack as the Mantanas' thirst for destruction can't be quenched. T-Ray, the leader of the Mantanas, is ready to take over the planet and battle the TigerSharks as an Ultimates! Figure. With intricate sculpting and premium paint details, this highly articulated 7" scale figure is perfect for staging battles and re-creating favorite moments from the TigerSharks series."

"The 1987 Rankin/Bass Productions animated series, TigerSharks, followed the adventures of heroes that could swim and dive and save the day, transforming from human to aquatic versions of themselves, all thanks to the Fish Tank technology. This T-Ray action figure comes with a number of accessories to give him the upper fin in any situation, including battle accessories, interchangeable heads, and multiple interchangeable hands."

