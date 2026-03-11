Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, one piece

Take A Bite Out of LEGO's New One Piece Gum-Gum Fruit Set

The world of One Piece comes to life with LEGO once again as they bring the iconic Gum-Gum Fruit to brick form

Article Summary LEGO unveils a detailed replica of the One Piece Gum-Gum Fruit, inspired by the popular anime and manga series.

The set includes 482 pieces, stands 6.5" tall, and features a display base with authentic Devil Fruit details.

Features two Monkey D. Luffy minifigures, capturing Luffy's transformation and signature straw hat look.

Display the iconic Windmill Village scene inside the fruit, with pre-orders open now ahead of the August 2026 release.

The Gum-Gum Fruit is a powerful Devil Fruit featured in the hit manga and anime series One Piece. When Monkey D. Luffy accidentally eats the fruit as a child, his body gains the properties of rubber. This allows him to stretch his arms, legs, and body in unusual ways, making his fighting style unpredictable and wild at times. Like all Devil Fruits, the Gum-Gum Fruit gave Luffy this special power, but with a catch that he can not swim. The Gum-Gum Fruit was reintroduced in the live-action Netflix One Piece adaptation, and now LEGO is bringing it to life with a new set.

Expand your LEGO One Piece collection with this Gum-Gum Fruit replica set, featuring only 482 pieces and standing 6.5" tall with a 5" wide display base. LEGO was sure to faithfully capture this Devil Fruit in all of its glory in brick form on the outside. On the inside of the fruit, LEGO was sure to capture Luffy's first contact with the fruit in the Windmill Village hut. Two minifigures of Luffy are also featured, with one showing him as a kid, as well as one showing off his powers in effect with his signature straw hat. Pre-orders are already live on the LEGO Store for $69.99, with an August 1, 2026, release.

LEGO One Piece – Gum-Gum Fruit

"Experience the magic of the Gum-Gum Fruit (75647) with this LEGO® ONE PIECE building set, featuring minifigures of the young Monkey D. Luffy and the adult Luffy with long, movable arms that can extend right or left. This ONE PIECE merch inspired by the Netflix live action show features the legendary Fruit and makes a great gift for boys and girls ages 9 years old and up."

"Open the top of the authentically detailed Devil Fruit to reveal a scene showing young Luffy discovering the Fruit for the first time in Windmill Village hut. This birthday, holiday or any day gift idea comes with a nameplate stand, so fans can display their iconic Fruit for all to admire. Set contains 482 pieces.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!