Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: Super7, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Take to the Street with Super7's New TMNT Road Gear Raphael

Super7 is returning to the year 2003 once again with their new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ULTIMATES! Wave 14

Article Summary Super7 unveils TMNT ULTIMATES! Wave 14 Road Gear Raphael, inspired by the 2003 animated series.

Figure features a Shell Cycle jacket, multiple helmeted and unhelmeted heads, and dynamic accessories.

Accessories include Raphael’s signature sai, spinning sais, a power drill, and various interchangeable hands.

Shell Cycle vehicle, plus April O'Neal and Hun figures, join the wave; pre-orders available for $65.

Raphael stands out in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2003) series for his more aggressive personality. Super7 was sure to capture this in their ongoing ULTIMATES! TMNT collection, and now Raph is back with a speedy new figure. Road Gear Raphael is here to bring speed and fury to the road, with nicely articulated, highly detailed articulation. Raph is depicted in a Shell Cycle jacket and will come with three helmeted head sculpts, an unhelmeted sculpt, a variety of extra hands, and a few weapons. This will consist of signature sais, a power drill, and two sleek spinning sais, which will capture them in action.

Raphael frequently tries to take matters into his own hands, and the Shell Cycle enables him to patrol the city or chase enemies solo. Super7 will also be releasing a companion Shell Cycle vehicle (sold separately) for this new TMNT Wave 14 release, which will greatly complement this Raphael. The other figures in this wave are April O'Neal and Hun, who will also come with alternate helmeted heads to pair with Raph or the Cycle. Pre-orders are already live on Super7 for $65, and be on the lookout for the Exclusive Super Pack for extra accessories.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ULTIMATES! Raphael (Road Gear)

"Going topside and sneaking to the surface to kick some shell is risky, but Raphael's up for the challenge. Welcome Raphael (Road Gear) to your Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle collection as an ULTIMATES! Figure. Inspired by the 2003 animated series, this action figure is 7" scale with premium paint and sculpting details. Double-jointed articulation in the knees and arms makes for ultimate poseability possibilities."

"Accessories are included as well, such as interchangeable heads, including a couple of helmeted options, so Raphael can hop on the Shell Cycle when needed. Other accessories include interchangeable hands, two sai, two spinning sai, and a power drill (in case something happens to the Shell Cycle). So what are you waiting for, TMNT fans? Help kick the Foot Clan to the curb with this Raphael (Road Gear) ULTIMATES! Figure. Shell Cycle sold separately."

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