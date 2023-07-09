Posted in: Collectibles, S.H. Figuarts | Tagged: darth vader, Obi Wan Kenobi, star wars, Tamashii Nations

Tamashii Nations Debuts Star Wars Vengeful Spirit Darth Vader

Embrace the power of the dark side with Tamashii Nations as they bring Darth Vader back to the Meisho Movie Realization Samurai line

Tamashii Nations is quite known for their impressive 6" figures from their S.H.Figuarts line. However, for Star Wars fans, there is some unique line under that label, especially with the Mei Sho Movie Realization line. This series reimagines the world of Star Wars in Feudal Japan in the era of the Samurai, and we have seen plenty of bounty hunters, troopers, and Sith Lords. A new one has been unveiled, reimagining the events of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi as Darth Vader has returned. This Vengeful Spirit is back and ready to put his old master in his place with a levitating rocky base. While not shown, Tamashii Nations did state that this version of Darth Vader will come with damaged head and chest pieces to help recreate this final battle. It wouldn't be surprising if Obi-Wan Kenobi joined the Mei Sho Movie Realization next to capture the scene faithfully. Vengeful Spirit Darth Vader is priced at $129.99, is set for December 2023, and pre-orders are live here.

Mei Sho Movie Realization Samurai Taisho Darth Vader

"Darth Vader returns to the Meisho Movie Realization series inspired by the ferocious battle scene with Anakin's former master in STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI. This version will also include a Meisho series first: a diorama display base with rock pieces that can be mounted to appear as though they are floating in the air by way of the Force power unleashed by Lord Vader. Additionally, this version will include a damaged head and chest piece to fully recreate the battle scene with Obi-Wan Kenobi, but in the characteristic Meisho style."

Product Features

7.08 inches tall (18cm)

Made of ABS and PVC

Based on Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi

Part of the Mei Sho Movie Realization series

Highly detailed

Fully articulated

Interchangeable parts and accessories

Box Contents

Darth Vader figure

Alternate head part

Alternate chest piece

4 Pairs of interchangeable hands

Lightsaber

Lightsaber effects blade

Diorama display base with rock pieces

