Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: fire and ice, Frazetta Girls

Teegra Returns with New Fire and Ice (V2) Frazetta Girls Figure

Frazetta Girls are back with new Fire and Ice ICON Collectibles 1/12 Scale Action Figures with new Version 2.0 treatment

Article Summary Teegra returns in a revamped Fire and Ice ICON Collectibles 1/12 scale action figure, Version 2.0.

The figure features 28 points of articulation, extra heads, and new accessories for enhanced customizability.

Inspired by Frank Frazetta’s legendary artwork, Teegra captures the essence of the iconic fantasy heroine.

Available now for pre-order at $84.99, this release also includes her faithful panther companion, Shaitan.

In the 1983 animated fantasy film Fire and Ice, Teegra plays an important role as the princess of the Fire Keep kingdom and the daughter of King Jarol. When the evil ice ruler Nekron begins expanding his frozen empire across the land, his forces attack and capture Teegra. The character of Teegra is also known for her visual design, which was inspired by the fantasy artwork of Frank Frazetta. Throughout the film, Princess Teegra tries to escape while being pursued by Nekron's soldiers and creatures. During her journey, she travels through dangerous landscapes and encounters allies who help protect her.

Frazetta Girls are now bringing Teegra back with a brand new, updated ICON Collectibles figure. Originally released in 2023, this princess is back with a new 5.9" figure that has 28 points of articulation. This updated version will include the same sculpt for her and the Shaitan Panther, both of which get extra heads. The biggest change is the addition of accessories, like new arm straps and a bangle. If you missed the previous Fire and Ice Princess Teegra figure, do not miss this one, and pre-orders are live for $84.99 with a July 2026 release.

Fire and Ice ICON Collectibles Teegra (Ver. 2) 1/12

"Back by popular demand. Originally released in 2023, Teegra returns in this V2 release to the ICON Collectibles™ 1:12 Scale line. From the fantastical world of Fire and Ice, Teegra and her panther companion Shaitan are brought to life in detailed 3D form, inspired by their legendary 1983 big screen debut. This highly articulated figure captures the strength and elegance of the warrior princess, complete with dynamic display options and upgraded accessories. This V2 re-release features some new additional gear, expanding the display possibilities for collectors building their Fire and Ice lineup."

Box Contents

Teegra figure 2 Additional heads 2 Pairs of interchangeable hands Hairpiece Knife Knife scabbard Spear Shawl covering Loin skirt Waterskin Wrist strap Upper arm strap Wrapped bangle

Shaitan Panther figure Extra head



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