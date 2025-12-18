Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Rocksteady Coming Soon from McFarlane

McFarlane Toys is back with their next wave of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Page Punchers figures from the IDW Universe

Each 5-inch IDW-inspired figure includes detailed sculpting, articulation, and accessories for display

Exclusive Page Puncher Edition comic book reprints are packed with every new TMNT action figure release

Rocksteady and Bebop figures are now available for pre-order at $27.99 with a January 2026 shipping date

Step into the wild world of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with McFarlane Toys' Page Punchers line, a dynamic series of 5-inch scale figures inspired by IDW Publishing's TMNT comics. Each figure also comes with an exclusive Page Puncher Edition comic book reprint, providing collectors with a deeper insight into the ongoing TMNT story. Each figure boasts stunning, comic-accurate sculpting, incredible articulation, and detailed accessories, pleasing both IDW fans and TMNT collectors. Following Wave 1 with Leonardo, Donatello, Shredder, and the Foot Clan, Wave 2 brings in Bebop, Raphael, and Michelangelo, as well as Rocksteady, to complete this highly collectible lineup.

McFarlane's Page Punchers Rocksteady figure captures the hulking mutant rhinoceros in all his brute force glory. Rocksteady comes with an alternate head portrait, two extra hands, two extra feet, and his signature hammer. This release will include Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Bebop & Rocksteady Destroy Everything #1, with the McFarlane Toys Raphael figure included with Issue #2. These figures look great, and it is nice to see McFarlane stepping back into DC Comics to tackle other iconic comic book characters like the turtles. Pre-orders for the Page Punchers Rocksteady are now live, alongside Bebop, for $27.99 on the McFarlane Toys Store, with a January 2026 release.

Rocksteady (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

"The dull-witted Bebop and Rocksteady are feeling dejected and without purpose after their defeat by the Turtles. However, when they stumble across a time-travel scepter, they realize that their craziest, most destructive adventure awaits! Will the universe survive?"

Product Features:

5″ scale ultra poseable action figure is based on IDW Publishing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles artwork

Includes alternate head portrait, 2 extra hands, 2 extra feet and hammer

Also includes an exclusive "Page Puncher Edition" comic book re-print from IDW Publishing

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles PAGE PUNCHERS themed blister card packaging

