The Apocalypse Awaits Knightmare Batman with Iron Studios 1/4 Statue

Ben Affleck is easily my favorite Batman to hit the silver screen as not only was he a great Bruce Wayne, but he just rocked it as the Caped Crusader. It will be nice to see him one more time on screen in The Flash, but I do wish we got to see more of the Knightmare World. We saw glimpses of this Darkseid-ruled world in Batman V. Superman and Zack Snyder's Justice League. Even Iron Studios is showing off love for Batfleck once again as they reveal their new Legacy Replica Knightmare Batman statue. Coming in at 22.8 inches high, this gorgeous statue features Knightmare Batman fully detailed from Zack Snyder's Justice League with goggles, a brown trenchcoat, and a dessert base. This highly detailed and sculpted piece is no joke either, and it will come with a $99.99 price tag. The Zack Snyder's Justice League Batman Knightmare Legacy Replica 1/4 Statue is set to release in Q4 2022, and pre-orders are live and found here.

"In a caustic and unusual habitat, the relentless and determinate Dark Knight searches for a way to defeat the forces of a conqueror tyrant from a distant world, that together with the corrupted Man of Steel, transformed the full of life Earth in a devasted desert. Cautious and exhausted by the years of combat, he still maintains determinate, climbing a pedestal made of mud, debris and corroded metal rebars, and the rests of a vehicle in the shape of a wheel with tire, he remains imposing, wearing a khaki overcoat with tactic military trousers over his original costume, and a pair of combat glasses over his mask to protect his eyes from the sandstorms of this desert world, he takes the leader position of a rebel team."

"In great scale, Iron Studios bring the statue "Batman Knightmare – Zack Snyder's Justice League – Legacy Replica 1/4″, inspired by the parallel plot of a possible future, presented in the Justice League movie, in the Zack Snyder's version better known as Snyder's Cut."

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 22.8 in (H) x 15.3 in (W) x 12.2 in (D)

Product Weight: 23.6 lbs

MSRP: USD 999,99 (American US Dollars)

Release schedule: Fourth quarter of 2022