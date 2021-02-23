The Boys Billy Butcher Takes The Fight to the Supes with Medicom

The Boys premiered back in July 2019, and oddly enough, there are hardly any collectibles for the show. With two seasons already under its belt, fans are just now starting to get collectibles, with Funko kicking things off first with their Pop vinyls. We also got reveals from NECA for their Starlight and Homelander figures, but Medicom got fans really excited with their Homelander MAFEX debut. The figure features high attention to detail, a great set of accessories, and a fabric cape which is a huge plus. Now it's time for The Boys to get their turn in the spotlight as Medicom unveils their Billy Butcher MAFEX figure. Billy will come with a fabric trench coat and a nice set of accessories to take down anyone in his way.

The Boys MAFEX Billy Butcher figure will come with a taser stick, rifle, crowbar, and a super baby for even more firepower. With two head sculpts, great articulation, and this nice arsenal, this is one The Boys figure that fans will not want to miss. The figure is priced at roughly $80 and will be a great companion piece for the upcoming Homelander MAFEX figure. Pre-orders can be found online already here, and be on the lookout for more The Boys collectible releases in the future.

"HE is the leader of "THE BOYS". Both the best form and outstanding movable area! The strongest action figure! Scheduled to be released in December 2021. Mafex No.154 – MAFEX WILLIAM "BILLY" BUTCHER. Reference retail price ¥ 8,800 (excluding tax). Consumption tax will be charged separately. Head prototype production Masato Ohata, Prototype production PERFECT-STUDIO, and costume production Dayumiko (creation ing)"

"THE BOYS leader WILLIAM "BILLY" BUTCHER appeared as MAFEX! Two types of head parts are included! By attaching a cloth coat and realistic poses are possible! By attaching various weapon parts various action scenes can be reproduced! I left a strong impression in the play and includes "Razor Baby" and comes with a movable figure stand! * We are shooting a sample under supervision.Some may differ from the released products."

