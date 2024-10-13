Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Hasbro Debuts Exclusive Retro G1 Transformers Autobot Gears FIgure

Roll out some with brand new collectibles from Hasbro as they take Transformers back to the G1 Universe with some retro releases

Article Summary Hasbro unveils G1 Retro Transformers, debuting Autobot Gears at Walmart.

Gears transforms into a vintage-style truck with just 12 steps, priced at $24.99.

Exclusive retro packaging enhances the nostalgic G1 Autobot experience.

Pre-order Gears for a March 2025 release, bringing classic tech specs to life.

Hasbro is turning back the clock as they are debuting a new set of vintage G1 inspired Transformers figures. These figures seem to be first arriving at Walmart as pre-orders are already starting to go live, but there could be a wider release later on. So far, the collection consists of two iconic Autobots, with Bumblebee kicking things off, as well as the arrival of Gears. Gears is another G1 Autobot who often complains about his job but remains a dependable member of the team. He transforms into a red and blue off-road truck, which only emphasizes his rugged, tough nature. Now he is back in retro glory with this new G1 Autobot 5" figure that will convert into his truck mode in just 12 steps. This new set of figures will get new retro inspired card back packaging that only helps take Transformers back in time. Gears is priced at $24.99. He is set for a March 2025 release, and pre-orders are already live.

Retro Transformers G1 Autobot Gears – Walmart Con

"Re-experience the nostalgia of your favorite G1 action figures with the Transformers Retro Autobot Gears toy! This vintage G1 Autobot Gears toy is inspired by original G1 packaging. Gears is anti-social, a self-proclaimed misfit. He finds fault in everything and everyone. He acts this way to help cheer other up as they try to cheer him up. Transformers Retro G1 action figures feature vintage styling, accessories, and exclusive package art and tech specs."

ORIGINAL G1 TRANSFORMERS TOY DESIGN: The vintage G1 Autobot Gears toy is inspired by the original G1 release

RETRO-INSPIRED PACKAGING: Inspired by retro G1 collectible action figure packaging

TECH SPECS: Clip and save the tech specs included on the pack in the classic G1 style fans know and love to compare figures' strength, speed, firepower, and more (each sold separately, subject to availability)

