The Clone Wars Rages On With New Star Wars TVC Hasbro Figures

Genndy Tartakovsky's Star Wars: The Clone Wars 2D Micro-Series is a classic part of Star Wars lore. This show features small 5-minute episodes put it paved the way for the now canon animated 3D The Clone Wars series. Hasbro has been celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Lucasfilm this year, and it looks like The Clone Wars is part of that with new figures featuring cartoon-inspired packaging and deco. We have already seen new rivals for the Black Series and some Jedi coming to The Vintage Collection. The war continues to rage on as three more figures have been revealed.

The biggest part of Genndy Tartakovsky's cartoon was the battles which feature a wide selection of Clone Troopers. Both ARC Trooper designs from the show are coming to the 3.75" figure line featuring their dual blaster weapons with holsters. Of course, they will get some Battle Droid to fight as Hasbro is also releasing the brown version of the droid in TVC as well. Each of these figures will feature brand new card backs with art straight from the animated show as well as a fun and creative deco from the show. All of these figures will release as Walmart Exclusives for $13.99 with a Spring 2022 release. Pre-orders are live already here, but be patient as Walmart never handles pre-orders well.

