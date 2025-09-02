Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, McFarlane Toys

The Court of Owls Lives with McFarlane's New 1/3 Batman Cowl

The legacy of the Caped Crusader continues to come to life as McFarlane Toys as they debut new replica 1/3 scale Batman cowls

Article Summary Discover McFarlane Toys' new Batman 1:3 scale cowl inspired by the iconic Court of Owls storyline.

The Court of Owls challenges Batman’s control over Gotham, reshaping his mythos and legacy.

This detailed 1/3 replica cowl features a comic-accurate design and includes a display stand.

Pre-orders are live for $17.99, with the collectible set to release in October 2025.

Batman: Court of Owls is a modern storyline that reinvented Gotham's mythos. Written by Scott Snyder with art by Greg Capullo, this DC Comics 2011 storyline introduces a secret society known as the Court of Owls. The Court has existed for centuries, manipulating Gotham from the shadows. Batman always believed he knew his city inside and out, but the existence of the Court challenges that belief. The story centers on Bruce Wayne discovering the Court's network and battling their deadly assassins, the Talons.

The psychological aspect is key; Batman is forced into a labyrinth where he begins to lose his grip on reality, confronting the idea that Gotham may not be his after all. The Court of Owls is not just a physical threat but an existential one, aiming to erase Bruce's sense of control and history. The madness of the Court does to life with McFarlane Toys as they debut their newest DC Comics Batman 1/3 replica cowl. This beauty comes right from the pages of the comic with a sleek black cowl. Batman has the most costume swaps out of all the DC Comics characters, so these are fun to collect to show off his many stories and legacy. Pre-orders are already live for $17.99 and an October 2025 release date.

Batman (Court of Owls) 1:3 Scale Cowl Replica

As a child, Bruce Wayne watched as his parents were brutally killed in Gotham City's Crime Alley. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the world's greatest weapon against crime, the Batman! Based on The Dark Knight from Court of Owls The New 52 and a new beginning for BATMAN!"

1:3 SCALE COWL REPLICA based on Batman Court of Owls.

Stands approximately 7" tall.

Includes display stand. Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Direct Replica Cowls.

