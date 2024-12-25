Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

The DC Comics Multiverse 2024 Highlights: Detective Comics #27

Step into the DC Multiverse once again as we look back into 2024 and discuss some highlight DC Comics releases from McFarlane Toys

Article Summary Explore Detective Comics #27, marking Batman's first appearance in 1939 with art by Bob Kane and Bill Finger.

McFarlane Toys revisits the classic Batman look, enhancing it with a wired cape and vibrant attire for collectors.

A platinum edition adds blue elements to Batman's suit, resembling the iconic Detective Comics #27 cover.

Priced at $22.99, this collectible figure includes swappable hands and a wrench, captivating DC Comics fans.

The year is coming to a close, and it is time to look back at all of the sweet collectibles we got throughout the year. With the new Superman Legacy Teaser Trailer already out, it is time to put some focus back on McFarlane Toys with their DC Multiverse. This was a great year to be a DC Comics fan with the multiple comic events and the debut of the Absolute Universe. While we have yet to see some Absolute DC Multiverse figures, there were plenty of 2024 releases that need their own spotlights. One of these was a true DC Comics Classic, as McFarlane turned back the clock with their Detective Comics Batman, an incredible highlight from 2024.

Detective Comics #27, published in May 1939, marked the first appearance of Batman, one of the most iconic characters in comic book history. Created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger, the issue introduced the world to Bruce Wayne, a wealthy socialite who secretly dons the cape and cowl to fight crime. Set in Gotham City, this debut story, "The Case of the Chemical Syndicate," shows the Caped Crusader investigating a murder tied to corporate corruption. This just kicks off the idea of the World's Greatest Detective, showcasing his skills and no-nonsense approach to justice. Superman was thriving at the time, but Batman's darker tone, mysterious persona, and tragic origin made him stand out during the time. McFarlane was sure to capture this bruting Dark Knight faithfully with this figure that received a Standard and Platinum Edition release.

Detective Comics #27: The First Appearance of Batman

This Batman surely stands out from some of the more modern depictions of the Dark Knight, with his unique cowl and colorful attire. McFarlane Toys also finally gave this version of the Caped Crusader a wired caped, which fans have been asking for for quite some time, and for the $22.99 price tag, that's a steal. The Platinum Edition added some blue elements to his batsuit, capturing his more cover appearance from Detective Comics #27, which was amazing to find. Everything about this figure is a treat for DC Comics fans, from its classic look, both elements, swappable hands, and his handy wrench. While Batman might overused in the DC Multiverse line, figures like this are amazing to see, and hopefully, more will come in 2025.

