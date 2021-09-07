The Four Horsemen Teases New Figure Line with Cosmic Legions

At this point, The Four Horsemen are quite known for their very impressive Mythical Legions action figure line. The company brings the fantasy and medieval world to life with a massive assortment of collectibles from Orcs, Knights, Demons, and much more. These popular figures started on Kickstarter but have expanded way past that crowdfunding campaign and are widely popular now. The Four Horsemen are back for some more original chaos as they tease a brand new toy line is on the way with Cosmic Legions. Cosmic Legions moves away from the Medieval Era and heads to space as it explores the universe of sci-fi and fantasy.

Not much is known about the Cosmic Legions brand, but all will be revealed on September 10, 2021, here at 9 PM EST. The Four Horsemen has revealed three teaser images for some of their upcoming figures, including a massive four-armed alien, a blue-skinned mystery woman, and some sort of bug like warrior. I am very curious to see what this four-armed behemoth will consist of, and if anyone can pull it off, it is The Four Horsemen. I can imagine a whole wave of figures will be revealed this Friday, and collectors can snag up a whole new line of figures here or find one or two that suits your collection.

"COSMIC LEGIONS BREAKS FREE!! Transmission Received: Operatives have gathered additional intelligence on the "Cosmic Legions" phenomenon. While this infiltration was unexpected by some, data is now showing this planned breakout to be a significant and multi-faceted undertaking. We are suggesting the public increase their level of awareness and be prepared to act as further intelligence is released.

Transmission Received: Operatives have uncovered intelligence on the enigmatic entities known as "Cosmic Legions." According to this intelligence, a full breakout is planned for 09/10/21 at 9pm EST at the following coordinates – www.sourcehorsemen.com/home/youtube."