The Gas Mask Zombie Joins McFarlane's The Walking Dead 5" Line

The dead walk once again as McFarlane Toys has unveiled their newest 5” scale figure from the events of The Walking Dead

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new 5" Gas Mask Zombie figure from The Walking Dead Season 3 prison arc.

Figure features detailed armor, a removable gas mask, and swappable skull head for added realism.

Stands approximately 5 inches tall with 20 points of articulation for dynamic posing and play.

Pre-orders available now for $19.99, with an official release scheduled for October 2025.

Return to the events of The Walking Dead with McFarlane Toys as they debut their newest set of 5" scale figures. It is time for some of the survivors to take a step to the side, as it is time for some zombies to enter the line, including the Gas Mask Zombie. This Gas Mask or Riot Gear Zombie is one of the most visually memorable walkers from The Walking Dead, first appearing in Season 3, Episode 1: "Seed." These deadly walkers are discovered by Rick Grimes and his group while clearing the abandoned West Georgia Correctional Facility. Before they became part of the undead, they were former prison guards still clad in heavy riot armor, including helmets, body shields, and protective padding.

The armor on these walkers made them extremely difficult to kill when using traditional walker-dispatching methods, as their brains are shielded from easy access. McFarlane Toys now brings these brutes to life with a new 5" scale release with eerie detail and swappable heads, showing their flesh-ripped faces underneath. Everyone needs walkers in their The Walking Dead collection as pre-orders for the Gas Mask Zombie are already live on the McFarlane Toys Store for $19.99 with an October 2025 release date.

Gas Mask Zombie (The Walking Dead) 5" Figure

"All Walkers are dangerous, but some pose a greater threat than others. Covered from head to toe in body armor, the riot gear zombies prove to be difficult to exterminate. In order to secure the prison, Rick and the group must come up with inventive ways to dispose of these Walkers. The Riot Gear Gas Mask Zombie, when paired with the Riot Gear Zombie, forms a threat like none the survivors have ever known."

Gas Mask Zombie as featured in AMC's The Walking Dead.

Figure is approximately 5 inches tall.

Includes up to 20 points of articulation for full range of posing and play.

Includes removable gas mask to expose skull.

Includes The Walking Dead bookmark.

