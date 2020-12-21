Boba Fett Black Series Re-Armored Helmet Unveiled by Hasbro

The word is out that a Boba Fett will be getting his very own show called The Book of Boba Fett that will hit Disney+ in December 2021. He finally made his long-awaited return to the Star Wars franchise in the newest season of The Mandalorian. His return also included a new update to his iconic Mandalorian armor, and now Hasbro is giving fans a chance to own it. The Black Series is getting the new Re-Armored premium electronic helmet inspired directly from the newest season of The Mandalorian. This helmet is nothing new and has had already seen two Boba Fett helmets this year, including the original trilogy design as well as a white prototype type of version. This new helmet will feature updated deco, realistic detail and is a perfect accessory for those dedicated Boba Fett fans. The helmet will feature a flip-down rangefinder with flashing LED lights and a light-up heads up display. This is a simplistic helmet, and this new upgraded design will please old and new fans of the one and only Boba Fett.

I am honestly looking forward to getting this upgraded helmet in my hands. It was amazing to finally see Boba Feet return to the Star Wars franchise since his apparent demise back in 1983 in Star Wars: The Return of the Jedi. It will be interesting to see what Disney plans on doing with this beloved bounty hunter, and we are curious about what stories will be told in The Book of Boba Feet in late 2021. This re-armored helmet isn't that special compared to the rest, but for new fans and old fans, this will be a fun collectible for your bounty hunter collection. The Star Wars: The Black Series Boba Fett Re-Armored Premium Electronic Helmet from Hasbro will be priced at $119.99. Oddly enough, the helmet is such a release in Spring 2022, but pre-orders will be going up today at 4 PM EST on a variety of retailers like here.

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES BOBA FETT (RE-ARMORED) PREMIUM ELECTRONIC HELMET- (HASBRO/Ages 14 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $119.99/Available: Spring 2022). Commemorate the live-action return of fan-favorite character BOBA FETT with STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES BOBA FETT (RE-ARMORED) PREMIUM ELECTRONIC HELMET, inspired by the series THE MANDALORIAN on Disney+!

This role-play item with premium deco, realistic detail, and series-inspired design is a great addition to any STAR WARS fan's collection. Featuring a flip-down rangefinder with flashing LED lights and an illuminated heads-up display (HUD), fans can imagine what it was like for the famous bounty hunter to reclaim his iconic armor and suit up for galactic action alongside THE MANDALORIAN! Requires 1 1.5V AAA battery, not included. Includes helmet and instructions.