Masters of the Universe Man-E-Faces Join the Fight with Iron Studios

When it comes to Masters of the Universe, I have always leaned toward the villains more than the heroes. Besides He-Man, Skeletor and his massive assortment of henchmen have always stood out to me. Their designs were truly unique and fun to play with, giving us wacky gimmicks to show Eternia who the boss is. One of the more interesting characters is Man-E-Faces, who is more of a neutral character but has played on both sides of the war. His future mainly comes down to how the collector wants to depict him, and that choice returns with Iron Studios. A brand new 1/10 Art Scale Masters of the Universe statue has arrived with Man-E-Faces coming to life. Coming in at 9.8" tall, this futuristic gladiator is beautifully hand-painted with metallic blue elements on his armor. The classic spinning head design makes a return here as three faces are featured with Man-E-Faces, which is incredible. Masters of the Universe fans can buy this hero (or villain) for $200, he is set for a Q3-Q4 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here.

Is Masters of the Universe Man-E-Faces Friend or Foe?

"Climbing on a base formed by mechanical and technological elements, Eternia's heroic warrior of many faces reveals himself ready for action. As a futuristic gladiator, he uses blue armor with lilac-colored details, filled with cybernetic aspects, that cover his arms and legs. He also brings a big helmet on his head on which his many faces appear in its front opening. The statue presents the same mechanism as the original figure, changing its faces when turning the gear on top of his head. Add Man-E-Faces to your Masters of the Universe collection today!"