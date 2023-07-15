Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: batman returns, Beast Kingdom, dc comics

Beast Kingdom Unveils Dynamic 8ction Heroes Batman Returns Figure

Keaton is back as the one and only Dark Knight as Beast Kingdom debuts their latest DAH figure with Batman Returns

A new villain has arrived in Gotham as the Penguin rises from the depths beneath the city. On top of that, the mysterious Catwoman makes her move for revenge, and it is all up to the Batman to save the city once again. Coming to like from the hit film Batman Returns, Michael Keaton is donning the cowl once again with a brand new figure. Beast Kingdom is bringing back the Bat with their latest Dynamic 8ction Heroes figure. The impressive figure features 20 points of articulation, a fabric tape, a yellow bat logo and utility belt, and a faithfully created muscle suit right from the 1992 film. Batman was sure to come prepared as well with a gliding cape, grapple gun, batarang, darts, and a variety of swappable hands. The adventures of Batman never end, and this Dark Knight is priced at $59.99, set for a February 2024 release, and pre-orders are live here.

"From the wonderfully unique mind of Tim Burton comes the 1992 classic "Batman Returns," a fantastical journey into a gothic world with intriguing characters like the mysterious and seductive Catwoman, and the vengeful Penguin. After defeating the Joker in the previous movie, Batman returns to protect Gotham City from a new wave of criminals. "Batman Returns" was highly successful, and now, after over 30 years, the iconic Michael Keaton version of the Dark Knight is set to grace our screens once again in the latest Flash movie."

"As the original design of the Batman Returns suit remains firmly embedded in pop culture history, Beast Kingdom's "Entertainment Experience Brand" celebrates the release of the new Flash movie by revisiting the iconic Batman Returns suit from the 1992 film. Relive the memorable scenes with your own D.A.H (Dynamic 8ction Heroes) action figure."

"With over 20 points of articulation, this brooding superhero is meticulously recreated with high-quality detail. The figure features the iconic yellow and black Batman logo, complete with the utility belt and muscular black suit, complemented by a real fabric cape. The set also includes a variety of accessories such as the Batarang, mini darts, and communicator. For avid fans of the classic Batman, this collector's set is an absolute must-have. Place your order exclusively from a Beast Kingdom outlet today!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!