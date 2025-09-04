Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: godzilla, Super7

The Heat of Battle Arrives with Super7's Final Battle Godzilla Figure

Coming to life from the 1995 film Godzilla vs. Destoroyah, Super7 brings the Final Battle of the King to life with LEDS

Article Summary Super7 unveils a new Final Battle Godzilla figure inspired by the 1995 Godzilla vs. Destoroyah film

This 8-inch, 14-inch long collectible features glitter-injected plastic and LED light-up effects

Includes hinged jaw, chest energy bursts, smoke effects, and high shelf presence for Godzilla fans

Pre-order now for $105.99 at Super7, with a bonus Spiral Heat Ray head by reserving the full wave

Super7 is back at it as they walk with the King of the Monsters once again with a new ULTIMATES! figure. This new one comes from the 1995 Godzilla vs. Destoroyah, which featured an aging King of the Monsters that must face his own nuclear meltdown. Emerging from Birth Island with a body glowing like molten lava, Godzilla's heart, now a nuclear reactor, edges toward a catastrophic 1,200 °C meltdown. This threatens planetary annihilation, and to make things even worse, the Oxygen Destroyer is back and has mutated into the deadly kaiju, Destoroyah. Godzilla succumbs to his meltdown to save the future and keep his legacy alive, which Super7 has faithfully brought to life.

Standing 8" tall and 14" long, Final Battle Godzilla is bursting with energy for this new release that has a hinged jaw, glitter-injected deco, and LEDs! This King of the Monsters will light up your Toho collection with two smoke effects and four energy burst effects. Pre-ordering the whole wave with Super7 will also unlock a bonus Spiral Heat Ray head sculpt. Final Battle Godzilla is already up for pre-order on Super7.com for $105.99 and a June 2026 release.

Super7 Final Battle Godzilla (LED Lightup)

"In its final, fateful battle, Godzilla's body seethes with uncontrollable energy, its form cracking and glowing as it nears the brink of destruction…Capturing the raw power and intensity of Godzilla's last stand in the 1995 film Godzilla vs. Destoroyah, this Toho ULTIMATES! figure of Final Battle Godzilla brings the King of the Monsters to life at the peak of its destructive might."

"Measuring an imposing 8" tall, 14" long, and 4.5" wide, this figure is highly articulated—and even has a hinged jaw—and will be a truly massive presence on your shelf. Made with glitter-injected plastic, it includes interchangeable sets of long and short chest effects, as well as a pair of removable smoke effects, allowing you to recreate the dramatic moments before Godzilla unleashes its most devastating attack."

Accessories:

4x Chest Effects

2x Front Chest Effects

2x Back Chest Effects

2x Smoke Effects

1x Large Smoke Effect

1x Small Smoke Effect

