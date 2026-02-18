Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: g.i. joe, hasbro

The Hydro-Viper Joins Hasbro's Growing G.I. Joe Classified Series

Prepare to take on Cobra in style as Hasbro has unveiled their newest selection of G.I. Joe Classified Series figures

Article Summary The Hydro-Viper joins Hasbro’s G.I. Joe Classified Series as an updated 6-inch figure for collectors.

Cobra’s Hydro-Viper is a specially altered underwater combat villain from the classic G.I. Joe line.

Features include modernized details, accessories like flippers and harpoon, and a Devil Ray sidekick.

Available now for pre-order at $27.99, the Hydro-Viper figure ships in June 2026 for G.I. Joe fans.

The Hydro-Viper is a classic Cobra underwater combat specialist from the G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero toy line. As elite members of Cobra's naval forces, known as EELs, Hydro-Vipers are surgically altered frogmen trained for deep-sea terrorism and sabotage. Their modifications include synthetic webbing between the fingers and toes, with enhanced insulation that helps with cold and nitrogen exposure. This makes these enhanced Cobra Operatives some deadly and terrifying enemies for the Joe to come across, and now Hasbro is adding them to the Classified Series.

Originally released in 1988, the Hydro-Viper figure wore a distinctive purple scuba suit with red accents that came with underwater gear accessories, including a spear or harpoon. Hasbro was sure to capture all the Hydro-Vipers' details and take them up a notch for the G.I. Joe Classified Series line, with a wickedly updated helmet, flippers, and, of course, the Devil Ray sidekick. Build up your Cobra Army with this impressive 6" figure that is already up for pre-order for $27.99 with a June 2026 release.

G.I. Joe Classified Series Hydro-Viper

"G.I. JOE is a highly skilled, on-demand, special operations force of men and women from around the globe tasked with defending the world from Cobra, a ruthless criminal organization bent on total domination. Wherever there's trouble, G.I. JOE is there. New to the G.I. JOE Classified Series line, Hydro-Viper comes ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability."

"With no restrictions on experimentation and no lack of volunteers, Dr. Mindbender and Professor Rottclaw have improved upon Cobra's past attempts to create a squadron of amphibious commandoes able to breathe both air and water. Hydro-Vipers are qualified Cobra Eels (Combat Divers) surgically altered to withstand nitrogen narcosis and other side effects of deep diving, making them elite underwater troopers

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!