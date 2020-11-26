The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Arrives at First 4 Figures

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is back once again as the First 4 figures open up pre-orders for a new set of statues. The company has announced a Master Edition of The Legend of Zelda statues featuring both Zelda and Link. Both characters will come as 10 inch PVC statues displayed in unique poses and deco straight from the video game. Link is wielding the Traveler's Bow with an LED Ancient Arrow ready to be unleashed. He has also equipped it with a Traveler Shield, Soldier's Broadsword, a quiver of arrows on his back, and LED Sheikah Slate on his waist. Princess Zelda is featured in her costume straight from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild with the Sheikah Slate in hand.

Both The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild statues will be packed together in a special clamshell packaging. The packaging will also get very own premium deluxe box, making sure your statues come in pristine condition. Both statues will feature LED features like Sheikah Slate and base for both. Both statues are highly detailed and will be a worthy addition to any The Legend of Zelda collection. The Master Edition set of statues from the First 4 figures is priced at $189.99. Pre-orders are already live, and you can find them located here. The fans are just looking to get their hands on Link; he is also available as a solo release.

"First 4 Figures is proud to introduce their latest PVC collectible, The Legend of Zelda™: Breath of the Wild – Zelda and Link (Master Edition) 10″ PVC statues. The highly detailed Link PVC statue is inspired by the official artwork from The Legend of Zelda™: Breath of the Wild. Link is in this dynamic pose wielding the Traveler's Bow about to release an Ancient Arrow. On his back is the Traveler's Shield and the Soldier's Broadsword, and around his waist is a quiver of arrows and the Sheikah Slate, a device that aids him in his travels across Hyrule. On the other hand, Princess Zelda is in a static yet commanding pose with the Sheikah Slate in hand. The design on both their bases is based on the Sheikah tribe's eye symbol that appears when activating the Sheikah Slate interface.

With the Master Edition, you receive both the Zelda (Exclusive Edition) and Link (Exclusive Edition) PVC statues housed in one clamshell packaging, which also comes in its own Premium Deluxe Box. To keep your statues in pristine condition, the Premium Deluxe Box perfectly complements its contents to serve as a display. Don't miss out on this limited-time offer exclusively on First4Figures.com!"

The Legend of Zelda™: Breath of the Wild – Zelda, and Link (Master Edition) comes with the following:

The Legend of Zelda™: Breath of the Wild – Zelda PVC painted statue

LED features for the Sheikah Slate and Sheikah Eye Symbol base

The Legend of Zelda™: Breath of the Wild – Link PVC painted statue

LED features for the Ancient Arrow, Sheikah Slate, and Sheikah Eye Symbol base

Highly detailed base inspired by The Legend of Zelda™: Breath of the Wild art style

Premium Deluxe Box

Two (2) Authentication Cards