The Lord of the Rings: Balrog Book Nook Set Coming Soon from LEGO

Return to Middle-earth with LEGO as they debut yet another incredible The Lord of the Rings set with the Balrog Book Nook

Article Summary LEGO unveils The Lord of the Rings Balrog Book Nook set with 1,201 pieces and a dynamic diorama design.

Recreates Gandalf vs Balrog on the Bridge of Khazad-dûm, featuring detailed minifigures and fiery effects.

Fits between books or expands for display; includes iconic “You Shall Not Pass!” quote on a brick plaque.

Available now for pre-order at $129.99, launching June 1, 2025—perfect for Tolkien and LEGO collectors.

LEGO has unveiled a new Book Nook diorama set that is on the way as fans get to return to Middle-earth once again. Witness the epic battle between Gandalf the Grey and the monster from below, the Balrog. Coming in at 1,201 pieces, this new Book Nook comes in at 17.5" long when fully extended or can fit snugly between your J.R.R. Tolkien books. This set creatively reimagines the fiery showdown on the Bridge of Khazad-dûm with a brick-built Balrog with posable limbs and wings.

The fall of Gandalf the Grey is faithfully captured here, with a LEGO Lord of the Rings minifigure also coming with this set. Gandalf will come with a sword, his magic staff, and a brick at the base of the set, featuring the iconic quote, "You shall not pass!" These new LEGO Book Nook sets are very interesting and creative, and so far, we have seen original works like Sherlock Holmes along with other iconic releases like Harry Potter. Hopefully, more sets like the Lord of the Rings Balrog are on the way, pre-orders are already live for $129.99, and it is set for a June 1, 2025 release date.

LEGO The Lord of the Rings: Balrog Book Nook

"Create a window into Middle-earth™ with the LEGO® Icons The Lord of the Rings: Balrog™ Book Nook (10367) bookshelf decor kit – a fun gift idea for book lovers and fans of the legendary movie trilogy. Slide the book nook between your favorite novels for a glimpse into J.R.R. Tolkien's fantasy world or open it to reveal a striking display depicting Gandalf's epic showdown with the Balrog on the Bridge of Khazad-dûm."

"Bearing a plaque with the words 'You Shall Not Pass', the model depicts Gandalf the Grey™ in a fearless stance and the Balrog with its mighty wings unfurled against a blazing wall of flames. Both characters are detachable and the Gandalf minifigure has a staff and sword, while the Balrog figure wields a fiery whip and features posable limbs and wings for dynamic display."

