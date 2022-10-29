The Lord of the Rings Sauron Rises Once More with Iron Studios

Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Season 1 finale has arrived, giving us some long awaited answers. We finally found out when Sauron was and how some of the Rings were created. While we are just starting to see the Dark Lord rise, Iron Studios brings him to his peak with their latest Lord of the Rings statue. Standing at a mighty 14.9" tall, Sauron is faithfully recreated from his film appearance as he stands on a beautifully sculpted version of the Barad-dûr stronghold Mordor. Iron Studios packed the detail on Sauron's armor, capturing this deadly entity from his spiked crown to his powerful mace. His cape is sculpted in a nice flowing position, and fans can just feel the power and darkness pouring out of it. This will be a one must own statue for any Lord of the Rings fans collection, and he is up for pre-order now. Sauron is priced at $279.99, he is set for a Q3 2023 release, and pre-orders are live and located here.

The Dark Lord Sauron Has Returned Once More

"Wielding a giant iron war mace with six blades on top of his head, capable of killing dozens of men with only one strike, the fearsome Dark Lord reveals himself as if he was in the battleground. Wearing darkened steel armor similar to his Old Master Morgoth, worn to bind his spirit to his body. His back covered by a rustic black cape and his face hidden by a sinister helmet with a crown of blades over his head."

"His imposing figure stands out on this The Lord of the Rings diorama pedestal that replicates in detail his stronghold called Barad-dûr in Mordor, Middle-Earth, his base of operations during the 2nd age and the end of the 3rd age. An entity whose mere presence causes fear in the heart of the bravest, Iron Studios bring the statue "Sauron Deluxe – The Lord of the Rings – Art Scale 1/10" with the main and most feared antagonist in the saga created by J.R.R. Tolkien, such as seen in the movie trilogy by director Peter Jackson."