The Mandalorian and Grogu and Back at S.H.Figuarts for Season 3

Coming to life from the third season of The Mandalorian, Tamashii Nations brings everyone's favorite space duo to life once again

The Mandalorian craze has seemly faded with a very interesting Season 3 as we see the recapture of Mandalore. Tamashii Nations is putting the spotlight back on our favorite space dynamic duo with a new release for Din Djarin and Grogu. These figures are completely new compared to previous releases, with a thoroughly reproduced Beskar Armor suit to brand new modeling for each character. The Mandalorian will have a slick fabric cloak as well as some signature weapons with the pistol, rifle, and Darksaber. Grogu, on the other hand, will feature two different bodies standing in crouching, and he will also come with his hover pram. If you love what S.H.Figuarts dished out then this is the Star Wars release and they are set to arrive in November 2023 in Japan. Pre-orders are not live in the States just yet, but all things Tamashii Nations can be found right here.

Mandalorian & Grogu (STAR WARS: The Mandalorian)

"Thoroughly reproduce the suit of "Mandalorian" and the costume of "Grogu" with completely new body design! Each character's proportions and the wrinkles of the costumes are reproduced with new modeling! In addition, the newly designed "Grogu" hover pram and dark saber are included! "Mandalorian" and "Grogu" are born here, where "playing" will progress more than ever! The proportions and details of "Mandalorian & Grogu" reproduced with completely new modeling are the same as in the work!"

Set Contents

Mandalorian main body

5 types of replacement hands, left, 7 types, right

Grogu body

Replacement fuselage for Grogu

Exchange head for grogg

A set of plums for grogu

Jet pack

Dark Saber

rifle

Rifle strap parts set

Blaster

Water bottle

Left and right effect parts for jet pack

