Mattel Reveals New TMNT: Turtles of Grayskull Figure with Sla'ker

Get ready for the biggest crossover of the 80s ever as Masters of the Universe and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collide for one big event

By the Power of Graskull! The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have found themselves in the mystical world of Eternia. Mattel has announced their newest Masters of the Universe collaboration featuring a long-awaited crossover of two titans. This new line of figures, titled Turtles of Grayskull, will combine some popular characters from both worlds for one mighty event. One of which is Sla'ker, who combines elements for the TMNT villain Slash, and the Masters of the Universe big bad Faker. Frankenstein's monster comes to life features from both villains with the wild head sculpts of Slash, with the coloring and armor of Faker. The best part about this figure is the torn robotic chest revealing his mechanical pizza insides. Sla'ker will arrive in January 2024, and pre-orders are not live just yet, but all things Mattel can be found right here. Be on the lookout for more figures like Mouse-Jaw, featuring a Baxter Stockman upgraded Trap-Jaw!

TMNT and MOTU Collide with Turtles of Grayskull

"Mattel has announced today the collaboration between its celebrated brand, Masters of the Universe and the iconic franchise, Paramount's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, to unveil The Masters of the Universe Origins Turtles of Grayskull toy line. Combining the power of Eternia with the sewer-dwelling heroes of New York, The Masters of the Universe Origins Turtles of Grayskull toy line represents an exciting overlap of two beloved worlds to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in 2024."

"This collection represents an ooze-tastic crossover of the worlds of Masters of the Universe and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Drawing inspiration from both MOTU and TMNT, fans of either brand can look forward to seeing their favorite heroes and villains in brand new designs. Find out if He-Man and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' new alliance will be enough to stop Krang and Shredder's nefarious plans to build an army of Eternian mutations!"

