The Mandalorian Master Jedi Luke Skywalker Coming to S.H Figuarts

Tamashii Nations returns us to a galaxy far, far away as they unveil their newest Star Wars The Mandalorian S.H. Figuarts. Luke Skywalker is back as he makes his way to save The Child from an army of Dark Troopers. This version of Luke is one that Star Wars fans have been waiting to get, and Tamashii Nations does not disappoint. Some accessories are included with a fabric cloak, swappable hands, lightsaber, and motion blade effect, which will all create scenes from the season finale. With Luke's arrival, I hope that means we can get some Dark Trooper figures on the way, capturing The Mandalorian Season 2 finale perfectly. The S.H. Figures Luke Skywalker is priced at roughly $75, and pre-orders are already live right here with an April 2022 release date.

"Fans worldwide were shocked and excited by the surprise appearance of Luke Skywalker in the final episode of Season 2 of "Star Wars: The Mandalorian," and now he's joining the S.H.Figuarts action-figure lineup from Bandai! This incredibly posable figure of Luke as a young Master Jedi comes with a fabric cloak with wired edges for dramatic posing and a hood, as well as outstanding lightsaber effect parts for action-packed battles. Don't miss out on this chance to add this iconic character to your own collection — place your order today!"

"Master Jedi "Luke Skywalker" is a new model that Appeared in a cloakroom! Luke who shocked many "Star Wars" saga fans in "The Mandalorian" Season 2 appears in S.H.Figuarts! Luke's Jedi action is now more reproducible than ever, including cloth cloakrooms and lightsaber effects. The effect of clear parts reproduces how an afterimage remains when the lightsaber is shaken. It is now possible to express more action scenes in the play with S.H.Figuarts. By combining with the separately sold series products, the last scene of "Mandalorian" Season 2 "Chapter 16: Rescue" can be reproduced."