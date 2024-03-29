Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, hiya toys

Hiya Toys Steps into Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire with Shimo Figure

Step into the world of Titans with Hiya Toys and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire as they debut their latest figure

Article Summary Hiya Toys unveils a new figure, Shimo, from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Shimo is an ice titan that shares traits with Godzilla and is fully articulated.

The figure stands at 6.6" tall, with rich detail, paintwork, and articulation.

Available for pre-order, releasing Q4 2024, and priced at $59.99.

The time has come for kaiju fans to step back into MonsterVerse once again with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong is finally hitting theaters this weekend with new titan battles and even some new titans to witness. One of those mysterious creatures is Shimo, a new ice titan that is similar to the same class as Godzilla. This deadly new monster walks on all four legs, stands at roughly 6.6" tall, and has the ability to stand upright, only adding to its abilities. This white and blue kaiju is nicely sculpted as Hiya Toys loaded this beast out with tons of textured detail, spikes, and a fierce expression. Shimo will have plenty of articulated elements, such as an articulated jaw, arms, legs, and tail. Fans will be able to watch Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire this weekend to discover more about what Shimo can do and how bad of an enemy it is to Godzilla and Kong. MonsterVerse collectors will be able to bring home Shimo in Q4 2024 for $59.99, and pre-orders are already online, including at the Hiya Toys Online Store.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Shimo Figure

"More item from Monsterverse! Now Shimo from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire joins Hiya Toys EXQUISITE BASIC Series! Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire coming to theaters. This time, it thrusts Kong and Godzilla into a colossal confrontation with an unknown menace lurking within our world. Exploring deeper into origins of Titans."

"Stands 170mm tall, crafted with attention to detail, faithfully reproduces every aspect of Shimo's appearance from the Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The skin is fine-detailed with multiple layers of painting, reflecting glowing colors under lighting. Features multiple joints throughout the body, ensuring an authentic appearance while providing a wide range of articulation."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!