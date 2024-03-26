Posted in: Collectibles, Jakks Pacific | Tagged: Altered Beast, jakks, sega

Unleash the Altered Beast with Exclusive Werewolf Figure from JAKKS

Get ready for some shape-shifting mayhem as JAKKS Pacific has unveiled an exclusive video game figure from Altered Beast

Article Summary Exclusive Altered Beast Werewolf figure by JAKKS Pacific coming to Walmart.

Relive gaming history with the resurrected centurion’s werewolf transformation.

Collectible 4” werewolf with articulation and Spirt Ball accessory.

Look out for its release in Walmart stores in the coming weeks, priced at $9.99.

Altered Beast, the classic 1988 arcade game that was created by SEGA, is set to roar back into action. A brand new action figure based on its ferocious werewolf character is coming soon from JAKKS Pacific and will be exclusive to Walmart stores. Gamers and collectors will now have a chance to relive this classic side scroller with their very own piece of gaming history. In Altered Beast, players assume the role of a resurrected centurion who is tasked with battling through the supernatural to rescue the kidnapped daughter of Zeus, Athena. Along the way, players receive various power-ups that help transform their character into different mythological beasts, including a deadly werewolf.

"Rise from your grave! The Werewolf from Altered Beast transforms into an action figure from JAKKS Toys! Includes a Spirt Ball accessory and is available exclusively at Wal-Mart stores in the next several weeks."

JAKKS Pacific has now faithfully recreated this werewolf's imposing appearance at a 4" scale with a brand new figure. JAKKS Pacific already has a nice set of video game action collectibles at Walmart Stores, so this figure will fit perfectly with them, and it is nice to see some classic games like Altered Beast to join the growing line. The Werewolf will feature multiple points of articulation, is nicely sculpted, and will come with a Spirt Ball accessory. Fans of Altered Beast and retro gaming enthusiasts alike will surely want to add this exclusive action figure to their growing collections. It is hard to tell if more Altered Beast creatures will arrive in the future, but this release is set to arrive in store in a few weeks. Keep your eyes open for his release at Walmart Stores in the coming weeks, and expect a price of around $9.99.

