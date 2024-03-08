Posted in: Collectibles, Replica | Tagged: Fallout, the wand company

Get Ready for Amazon's Fallout Series with Your Own Die-Cast Pip-Boy

Step into the Wastelands in live-action as the beloved video game, Fallout is coming to life and a new Pip-Boy collectible has arrived

Article Summary Amazon's upcoming Fallout TV Series sparks the release of a die-cast Pip-Boy replica.

The official 1:1 scale prop is crafted with die-cast metal and features a foam cuff.

Includes an LCD screen with in-universe animations and doubles as a functioning watch.

Priced at $199.99, the collectible Pip-Boy is set to ship in November 2024 from Bethesda.

Get your Radaway ready as it is time to go exploring outside of the Vault, and The Wand Company with Vault-Tec is here to help. To help fans get ready for the upcoming live-action Fallout TV Series, which will be arriving on Amazon in April, a new prop replica is here. That is right, everyone's favorite handy dandy Wasteland gadget is here with with the Pip-Boy. This infamous Fallout tool version is faithfully crafted from the upcoming TV series and will feature a nice blend of die-cast elements. Inside the wrist tool, there is a memory foam cuff to fit fans wrists perfectly, giving all fans their Personal Information Processor needs comfortably.3 As for the LCD screen, it showcases in-universe animations and also doubles as a watch. For Fallout fans, this will be a nice addition to your growing Wasteland collection as it features plenty of detail and function for display or cosplay. This is an official merchandise 1:1 prop replica Pip-Boy for Amazon Prime's Fallout and is priced at $199.99. Collectors can find one right on Bethesda's site with a November 2024 release and payment plans offered.

Fallout TV Series Die-Cast Pip-Boy 1:1 Replica

"A 1:1 faithful replica of the Pip-Boy as seen in the Fallout TV series. Created using the TV show geometry and made in a mix of die-cast metal and injection molded ABS, the Pip-Boy has a functioning TFT LCD screen showing in-universe animations and is also a working timepiece with an in-universe alarm clock function – ideal for when it is sitting neatly on its perfectly-formed display stand."

"The Pip-Boy's clock mode displays the time exactly as it does in the Fallout universe, which makes it a great super large watch for day-to-day wear, or just about the most perfect cosplay item money can buy. When it's not being worn, it can be shown off with pride on its slimline stand as a pure display piece or put to good use on your nightstand as an awesome clock, complete with an in-universe alarm mode. It is the perfect Pip-Boy."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!