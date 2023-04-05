The Mandalorian Mixin' Moods Grogu Revealed by Hasbro A new The Mandalorian collectible has arrived from Hasbro as The Child is back and is getting a Mixin’ Moods interactive figure

A new kid friendly Star Wars figure has arrived as Hasbro returns to the Outer Rim with the adorable Grogu. The Mixin' Moods Grogu gives young bounty hunters and younglings a new interactive best friend. Coming in at 5" tall, The Mandalorian fans can now pose their very own emotions with this little one as it features new soft and moldable skin. Star Wars fans will be Abel to change his expressions by moving his ears, mouth, eyelids, neck, and arms to recreate some of your favorite The Mandalorian moments from Seasons 1, 2, or 3. This little guy is set to arrive in Summer of 2023 for only $24.99. Listings are not live just yet, but he will be able to be found here and at most online retailers.

The Force and Feelings are with Grogu and Hasbro

"STAR WARS MIXIN' MOODS GROGU (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: Summer 2023). Bring home the most expressive creature in the galaxy with MIXIN' MOODS GROGU! Inspired by the beloved character, this interactive STAR WARS toy features design and deco from THE MANDALORIAN live-action series on Disney+. A little troublemaker with big feelings, this 5-inch-tall Grogu action figure features soft moldable skin so kids ages 4 and up can change his expressions. Move his ears, mouth, eyelids, neck and arms to recreate your favorite Grogu moments from STAR WARS. MIXIN' MOODS GROGU can make more than 20 different expressions by mixing up his facial features."

"The STAR WARS MIXIN' MOODS GROGU toy makes a great gift for kids 4 years old and up and is the perfect addition to any fan's Star Wars collection. Available for pre-order 4/5 at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon and most major retailers. Visit starwars.com for more Mando Mania product reveals!"