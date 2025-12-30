Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: four horsemen, Mythic legions

The Sea Imp Dzinjar Joins Mythic Legions: Dawns of Discovery

The Four Horsemen are back with a new set of Mythic Legions figures as they set sail and step into the Dawns of Discovery

Dawns of Discovery is a major new narrative arc in the Mythic Legions action figure line from Four Horsemen Studios. Set approximately 10 years after the Second Great War, this wave begins when a humble fishing vessel stumbles upon previously unknown regions of the world, known as New Mythoss. This series reveals new cultures, creatures, and opportunities for collectors to adventure and create their own conflict. This discovery opens Mythoss to a larger world, ushering in a fresh age of exploration while introducing characters like Dzinjar, the devious sea imp, to the line.

Dzinjar plays the role of a spy working for the Seafarers League, while using his small size and innate magical abilities. He sneaks through shadows and gathers intelligence on rival groups, especially during key voyages, and is a necessary member of any crew. This sea imp is ready to help his crew by any means with some fun accessories like three swappable heads, a variety of hands, a trident, and a treasure chest filled with gold. Mythic Legion collectors can step into the Dawns of Discovery in Q3 2026, and pre-orders for Dzinjar are already live for $54.99.

Mythic Legions: Dawns of Discovery Dzinjar (Seafarers League)

"The Imp known as Dzinjar is as devious a character as you will ever meet. Employed by the Seafarers League and sailing aboard the Undertow, Dzinjar uses his small size and innate magical abilities to work as a spy. As General Delphina and the Fisher's Guild prepare to sail from Eaglesport, Dzinjar hides in the shadows and gathers information on their voyage."

"Flying back to his own vessel, which is anchored outside of the Dead Lands where the Undertow can discreetly watch the comings and goings of ships upon which they could prey, the Imp reports what he has learned to Captain Ironskul. Together they devise a plan to ambush the Fishers Guild vessel as soon as it has left the safety of New Mythoss' waters."

