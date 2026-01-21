Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: Super7, TigerSharks

The TigerSharks Live Again with Super7's Newest Ultimates Series

Super7 has revealed their latest set of Ultimate figures as things are about to get fishy with the debut of TigerSharks Wave 1

Article Summary Super7 unveils TigerSharks ULTIMATES! Wave 1 action figures, reviving the cult classic 1987 cartoon series

Mako (Hybrid) leads the lineup, with detailed sculpting, premium paint, and underwater-inspired accessories

Wave 1 bundle includes Mako, T-Ray, and Octavia, plus exclusive classic toy deco alternate heads in Super Pack

TigerSharks ULTIMATES! figures are available for pre-order now, with a release date set for November 2026

TigerSharks was an American animated TV series created by Rankin/Bass Productions that aired in 1987. The show followed a team of heroes who had the ability to transform into human-marine creature hybrids to defend the underwater world of Deepsea. The show followed the success of their other hit animated series, ThunderCats and SilverHawks, though it lasted only a single season. However, TigerSharks has gained a cult following over the years and is now coming to life with some brand-new collectibles from Super7.

This new set of TigerSharks ULTIMATES! figures will start with Wave 01 from Super7, which will include the heroic Mako (Hybrid). The figure has some impressive, detailed sculpting, articulated joints, and accessories inspired by the original 1987 cartoon. Mako will come with a nice set of accessories like swappable hands, a wrist rocket hand, a crystal, a backpack, and swappable heads, including an unmaksed head. Super7 is also releasing a TigerSharks ULTIMATES! Bundle, which will also come with T-Ray and Octavia, featuring an exclusive Super Pack with alternate heads in classic toy deco style. Pre-orders are already live for $65 each or the bundle at $195 with a November 2026 release date.

TigerSharks ULTIMATES! Wave 1 – Mako (Hybrid)

"When Planet Water-O's up to its gills in trouble, Mako's got what it takes to stay cool under pressure. Welcome him to your collection as an ULTIMATES! Figure, intricately sculpted to bring this fan-favorite leader to life. The 1987 Rankin/Bass Productions animated series, TigerSharks, followed the adventures of heroes that could swim and dive and save the day, transforming from human to aquatic versions of themselves, all thanks to the Fish Tank technology."

"Mako, the leader of the heroes, is ready to take on evil foes in your collection as a highly articulated 7" scale action figure with premium paint details. Swiftly change up his look with underwater combat accessories that are included. The Mako (Hybrid) ULTIMATES! Figure comes in collector-friendly window box packaging with Super7 artwork inspired by the animated series."

