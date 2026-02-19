Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

The Transformers: The Movie Skywarp Figure Coming Soon from Hasbro

The battle between good and evil continues as Hasbro has unveiled a new selection of Transformers figures for 2026

Take to the skies as Hasbro has unveiled its newest selection of Transformers Studio Series figures. Hasbro has revealed their new The Transformers: The Movie Apology Tour campaign, featuring new Autobots and Deceptions, and new figures. One of which is Skywarp, the Decepticon Seeker, who has a very unique teleportation ability. Transforming into a jet fighter, typically modeled after the F-15 Eagle in Generation One, Skywarp is one of the best Seekers around.

Hasbro was sure to capture his fury and skill with a new Transformers Studio Series figure that comes in at 6.5" tall. Skywarp is featured in his iconic black, gray, and purple deco and converts into jet mode in just 27 steps. He will have two blaster accessories that can be attached in both robot and vehicle modes, ensuring he can get the job done. Pre-orders for The Transformers: The Movie Skywarp Studio Series are already live online for $42.99 with a Summer 2026 release.

The Transformers: The Movie Voyager Class Skywarp

"(HASBRO | Ages 8 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $42.99 | Pre-Order Now. Experience the epic action of THE TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE with the Studio Series Skywarp toy! The 6.5-inch figure converts from robot action figure to jet mode in 27 steps. "With movie-inspired details, intricate poseability, and blaster accessories that attach in both modes, this TRANSFORMERS Skywarp action figure makes an awesome addition to any collection. Look for more TRANSFORMERS collectible toys (sold separately, subject to availability) featuring favorite characters to create a lineup that is — More Than Meets the Eye."

