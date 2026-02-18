Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: g.i. joe, hasbro

Things Get Deadly with the G.I. Joe Classified Series Cobra Overkill

Prepare to take on Cobra in style as Hasbro has unveiled their newest selection of G.I. Joe Classified Series figures

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a new 6" Cobra Overkill figure for the G.I. Joe Classified Series, reviving the deadly cyborg villain.

This updated Overkill stays true to the 1992 design with fresh tooling, classic colors, and signature weapons included.

The figure features a removable face, chest plate, and multiple interchangeable weapons for maximum customization.

Pre-orders for Cobra Overkill are live now for $27.99, with an expected release date of June 2026.

Overkill is the B.A.T. (Battle Android Troopers) Leader and a deadly Cobra villain found inside the G.I. Joe universe. Best known as the commander of Cobra's robotic B.A.T. soldiers, Overkill was introduced as an action figure in 1992 as part of the A Real American Hero line. He was created to lead and improve Cobra's mechanized infantry and give collectors someone in charge of their growing robotic army. The original 1992 figure features electronic elements, making Overkill talk and taking your B.A.T.s army to new levels. Hasbro is now bringing back its deadly cyborg with a brand new 6" figure for their growing G.I. Joe Classified Series figure line.

Overkill is completely updated with new tooling, but it stays true to its original 1992 design with coloring and weapons. Hasbro was sure to include a removable face and chest plate, along with a neural scrambler, a claw hand, a plasma blade hand, a face, and a wrist blaster. Pre-orders for the G.I. Joe Classified Series – Cobra Overkill figure are already live for $27.99 with an expected June 2026 release.

G.I. Joe Classified Series Cobra Overkill

"G.I. JOE is a highly skilled, on-demand, special operations force of men and women from around the globe tasked with defending the world from Cobra, a ruthless criminal organization bent on total domination. The brave members of G.I. JOE are prepared to seek out Cobra in any environment on the planet."

"Wherever there's trouble, G.I. JOE is there. New to the G.I. JOE Classified Series line, Cobra Overkill comes ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for highposeability. Cobra Overkill began as an experimental prototype melding a Battle Android Trooper with a human host: a trooper who ran afoul of a Cobra war game training exercise. Now, with more than fifty percent of his body replaced by mechanical parts, he leads the B.A.T.s on the battlefield.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!