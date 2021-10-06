TMNT Colored Foot Soldier 4-Pack Arrives from The Loyal Subjects

The Foot Clan is growing as Walmart helps TMNT Collectors build up their collections with a new The Loyal Subjects 4-pack set. Walmart is getting an exclusive BST AXN Four-Pack that is inspired by the hit 8-bit NES game, The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Each member of the Foot Clan will feature 31 points of articulation and will include a sword with excellent bright colors deco. These figures are perfect for any TMNT fan, and I am curious if more Turtles figures are on the way for The Loyal Subjects BST AXN line. This Walmart Exclusive NES 4-Pack figure set from The Loyal Subjects will be priced at $74.99 and is set to release in March 2022. Pre-orders are live right here, and be sure to check out the Walmart Con, which will take place here for possibly more The Loyal Subjects figures coming soon. Which Foot Soldier is your favorite blue, a sliver, a purple, or orange?

"Rebuild your army of Foot Clan soldiers with the Walmart Exclusive Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Foot Soldier BST AXN Four-Pack! Another exclusive collector set available only at Walmart! Inspired by the vibrant 8-bit NES game colors, these collectible actions figures are the perfect gift for TMNT collectors and pop culture enthusiasts alike! Each figure includes 31 points of articulation for maximum poseability – perfect for recreating your favorite Ninja Turtles moments or creating new adventures of your own imagining! They feature a range of accessories and are packaged in a hideaway/garage door style collectible display box! Standing approximately 5 inches tall, these collectible action figures are a perfect fit on your desk or shelf."

SOLDIERS OF THE FOOT CLAN: No Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collection is complete without The Loyal Subjects BST AXN Foot Clan 4-Pack!

PERFECT FOR IDSPLAY: At 5 inches tall, these action figures are a great fit on your desktop or shelf.

31 POINTS OF ARTICULATION: Features a swivel bicep and thigh joint, double knee, shoulder and elbow joints, and ball joints for maximum poseability!

INCLUDES ADDITIONAL ACCESSORIES: Comes with multiple accessories including weapons and interchangeable hands!

HIGH-QUALITY MATERIALS: Made with high-quality ABS and PVC.

HEROES IN A HALF SHELL: Inspired by the classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles NES game!

GREAT GIFT FOR ALL: These collectible action figures are a must have for TMNT collectors and pop culture enthusiasts alike!

BROUGHT TO YOU BY THE LOYAL SUBJECTS: Check out our full line of BST AXN 5-inch collectible action figures!