Topps Reveals Exclusive Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Mego Figures

Topps.com is back with their weekly Mego exclusive figures as they announce the debut of Star Trek: Deep Space Nice. This unpopular Star Trek franchise is finally getting some awesome collectibles from Mego with Captain Sisko and Quark. Standing 8" tall, we return to Deep Space 9 with two great figures, finely tailored costumes, and corresponding accessories for each figure. Each figure captures the essence of the character from the series, making them a necessary figure for any fan of this franchise. This is a first for Star Trek Deep Space Nine fans and these will be two incredible figures to add to your Final Frontier collection. Pre-orders are only open for one week and one week only, and they are priced at $19.99 and can both be found here.

"Mego is traveling to Deep Space 9 for the first time ever! The Emissary, Captain Benjamin Sisko, is joining the ranks of the Megoverse! Mego is beyond excited to bring this fan favorite to action figures and Trek fans alike! "At the edge of the Final Frontier, the Universe's greatest mystery is about to unfold!" Can Captain Sisko, keep the peace, balance command, and handle whatever else might make its way through the Wormhole? Now you can decide the fate of the Alpha Quadrant! "There's an old saying, 'Fortune favors the bold.' Well, I guess we're about to find out."

"Mego is "upping the ante" – Ferengi style! Everyone's favorite proprietor, Quark, is joining Mego's inaugural journey to Deep Space 9! Even the Grand Nagus himself won't want to miss out on the all new Mego 8" Quark action figure! Step right up – try your luck at the Dabo tables! Will Quark forgo profit to help Sisko keep DS9 safe? Maybe he can find a way for both? Ferengi Rule of Acquisition #35 – Peace is good for business. "Every once in a while, declare peace. It confuses the hell out of your enemies."